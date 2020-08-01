Why Scheana Shay Says 'It's Better to Wait' on Getting Pregnant After Her Miscarriage

Getty

"It was a beautiful miracle and if it worked out, we would've been over-f--king joyed."

Scheana Shay is opening up about her future plans on getting pregnant following her "devastating" miscarriage.

During Friday's episode of her podcast "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," the "Vanderpump Rules" star explained why she and her boyfriend Brock Davies are going to "hold off" before they try to conceive again.

"A lot of people have been asking, like, 'Oh, are you going to start trying again?' As much as I'm at the point where my doctor has said I am cleared to, if I want to and my body is ready, I think we'e gonna hold off a bit," Scheana revealed. "We're not in a rush, you know. It wasn't planned."

"It was a beautiful miracle and if it worked out, we would've been over-f--king joyed. But unfortunately, it didn't and right now, we're moving into a new place," she continued. "I mean, what if we hate the area we're living in? What if we don't feel safe? What if you know we do start filming ['Vanderpump Rules'] in, like, a month?"

As production is still shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Scheana said there is "so much up in the air right now" and "it's better to just wait a little bit" before she and Davies jump back into trying again.

"We're not trying, we're just like you know what? If it happens, it happens," she added. "But we're being careful, because I just think getting settled in the new place and figuring out what's going on with work is our first step."

The Bravolebrity announced back in June that she had suffered a miscarriage after a "miracle" pregnancy.

"I have always been an open book and I've always told you guys everything that's going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey ... this is a part of it, it's just a sad part," she said on the June 26th episode of her podcast. "A few weeks ago we found out that I was pregnant and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey. I didn't think that I could get pregnant on my own ... my doctors told me that it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on my own."

"We weren't even trying, this is a miracle, I'm so happy. We're just freaking out, we didn't know or think it was possible."

However, after experiencing some bleeding, Scheana went to the doctor and had an ultrasound, which revealed there was no heartbeat.

"Even though I was only 6.5 weeks, that doesn't make it any easier," she emotionally recalled. "We still got so excited for something that isn't happening anymore. It's been really, really tough to wrap my head around and I've always been such an open book and I knew that I wanted to tell my story the way I wanna tell it."

"Now it's a waiting game and it's literally the worst thing I have ever waited for in my life because I don't know when it's going to fully happen," said Scheana. "It is just the worst feeling. I know there's nothing wrong that I did, it happens and it's unfortunate, but it happens. We were ready, we were so ready."

She said the silver lining in the situation is knowing she was able to get pregnant in the first place. "A miracle did happen," she said, "I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own, and that alone is a miracle."

Last month, Scheana revealed she's moving to San Diego -- trading her Marina Del Rey apartment to live in her "dream condo" in Mission Bay with Davies. However, Scheana stressed the move is only "temporary" and said the change of scenery was just so "an unemployed bitch" could save some money. While it's not her only source of income, Lisa Vanderpump's WeHo restaurant SUR -- where she still works -- has been closed due to the pandemic.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.