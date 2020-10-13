New Bachelorette Trailer Blows Up Everything, Including Possibly Clare's Happy Ending

ABC

"It's only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth -- that Dale's maybe not who Clare thinks he is," says one contestant of the man Clare Crawley reportedly left the show for.

Rumors have been flying wild for months now, but Chris Harrison kept promising Bachelor Nation that no matter what they think they know about the new season of "The Bachelorette," they don't know anything!

Now, the show's last epic trailer before its big Tuesday night premiere might just be proving him right. For one, everyone has been speculating that Clare Crawley leaves the show one happy camper, having found her man in a contestant named Dale and ready to begin her happily ever after.

It looks like that may not be her pat at all. In this two-minute teaser there are a lot of tears, and a stark warning from Chris Harrison that the path she is on will not end well for her, for the guys or for anyone. He says that, but we bet it will end well for the show's producers, who can probably expect higher than usual ratings for the chaos about to ensue.

We did get hints that Clare made some sort of decision to simply select one guy -- presumably Dale -- midway through the process. In one scene, we have Chris telling the guys that he's never seen anything like this in 18 years.

"We've never dealt with anything like this," he told them. "There's also not going to be a rose ceremony tonight. I can't even fathom how you guys are going to try and process this."

Then, we hear a guy asking, "Okay, do we get a new Bachelorette in here?" That would certainly seem to indicate this is the moment Clare walks away from the show, leaving them in the lurch.

Prior to that there's the teased moment where 15 guys threaten to "walk out." That could certainly be in response to Clare having decided that she knows what she wants.

The clip shows hugs and love early in her journey, but it looks like it quickly escalates into ugliness, with one guy shouting he "expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette."

"Guess what, I'm the oldest Bachelorette that's 39, that's standing here, that's single because I didn't settle for men like that," an emotional Clare tells the cameras.

Instead, she seems to fall hard for Dale, choosing him -- if the hints and suggestions are to be believed -- in about 12 days on the show. There are rumors that she and Dale were in contact during the Covid-forced production hiatus before the season began, so they could have been getting to know one another a lot longer than that.

Nevertheless, one of the contestants on the show also is heard saying, "It's only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth -- that Dale's maybe not who Clare thinks he is."

That's a wrinkle many have not considered, that even though Clare may choose to walk away from the show for this guy, what do any of us know about him?

If the most recent season of this franchise have taught us anything, it's that too many of these contestants get on this show for all the wrong reasons, lying and manipulating their way on the air for fame or clout or anything other than finding love.

Could Dale have a secret of his own? Could Clare walk away early, but with her heart broken? That result would be nothing new, but abandoning the journey for nothing would just make everyone sad. So maybe it's not going to go the way everyone expects at all.

But if the rumors are correct, Clare's story is only the first half of the season, or so. If she really does walk away from this journey, leaving a bunch of confused, frustrated and angry men behind, is this what Tayshia Adams steps in to corral? What about all those other Bachelor Nation stars? What is their role in the ensuing drama?

Or did Chris and his team do something else altogether?

"You've just blown up 'The Bachelorette,'" he tells Clare at one point. So what happens after that?

We'll all find out Tuesday night when the new season of "The Bachelorette" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and continues on its new night each week on ABC.