Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar Doubt Donald Trump Ever Had Covid

The women -- including Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Sara Haines -- were all discussing the White House's push for herd immunity to take care of the pandemic, against advisement from Dr. Fauci, when Goldberg made the claim.

"The more he talks, the less I think he had it, personally," she said. "That's just me, that's just me." Behar chimed in from her virtual set, agreeing with a, "Me too!"

"I'm starting to feel like, really? Wait a minute, 5 days. You're the only person on the face of the earth ... and if you're comparing yourself to Jesus, you're saying 5 days, that's all it took," she wondered, incredulously. "People still haven't been able to get out of the bed. I don't know. I just feel weird about it."

As Joy said she was "kind of agreeing with you," cohost Sunny Hostin said he possibly beat it so quickly because others "don't have access to the same drugs."

"It's not about the drugs," Behar shot back. "He's a liar. How can you believe anything he says?" Goldberg added that, "because it's hard to trust him," it's also "hard to go with" anything he says about his own diagnosis and treatment.

Earlier in the conversation, Hostin expressed her disappointment in Trump bringing up his son Baron's positive diagnosis and subsequent negative tests while pushing for schools to reopen across the country. Earlier this week, Melania Trump claimed Baron had "no symptoms."

"What we do know now about young people is that they could be super spreaders, some of them to have symptoms and die from it," said Sunny. "While they may be asymptomatic, they come home to multi-generational households and then they infect their parents and their grandparents and those people don't have access to the type of treatment that Donald Trump had, which was $100,000 worth of experimental drugs, treatment that isn't available to the everyday person."

Criticizing the "reckless" rhetoric and policy coming from Trump and his administration, she added, "Most parents want to protect their children from this deadly virus, rather than bring the virus into their homes, infect their children and then brag about it. That was one of the most disappointing things I've heard from the White House."