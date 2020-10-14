Homer Simpson Gives 50 Reasons Not to Vote For Donald Trump

"Looks lousy in a tennis outfit", "Described Meryl Streep as 'over-rated'" and "Destroyed democracy" are among them.
They famously predicted he would be President; now the Simpsons are providing the reasons he shouldn't be any more.
A clip from the upcoming "Treehouse of Horror" episode this Sunday, set on Election Day, will show Homer mulling over whether or not to vote for Donald Trump.
While he knows exactly how he will vote on "all the judges and propositions", the choice for President leaves him stumped.
Overhearing this, a bewildered Lisa cannot believe her dad can't remember everything that's gone down over the last four years; alas the only news headline Homer can recall is "Faye Dunaway gives Oscar to wrong movie and is never seen again".
But suddenly the patriarch's memory jogs, and he plays back over a 50-strong list of incidents that might influence his decision, including:
- Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
- Put children in cages
- Called Mexicans rapists
- Imitated disabled reporter
- Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
- Can't get wife to hold hand
- Called third world countries ****holes
- Called Tim Cook 'Tim Apple'
- Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
- Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
- Called white supremacists 'fine people'
- Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
- Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
- Called for China to investigate the Bidens
- Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
- Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
- Talked about grabbing *****
- Lied about the size of his inauguration
- Refused to release tax returns
- Gutted the E.P.A.
- Confiscated and destroyed interpreter's notes after meeting with Putin
- Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
- Called Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess'
- Described Meryl Streep as 'over-rated'
- Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
- Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
- Said Megyn Kelly had 'blood coming out of her whatever'
- Called Carly Fiorina 'horseface'
- Ruined impeachment
- Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
- Corrupted Congress
- Appointed and didn't fire Betsy DeVos
- Put Jared in charge of Mideast
- Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
- Destroyed democracy
- Lost Hong Kong
- Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
- Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
- Allowed bounties on soldiers
- Invaded Portland
- Withdrew from W.H.O.
- Bragged about knowing the date
- Commuted sentences
- Said to swallow bleach
- Person, woman, man, camera, TV
- Destroyed post office
- Paid $750 in taxes
- Wants third term
- Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
- And we haven't even said the worst one
The Simpsons — October Surprise pic.twitter.com/wCDOrpmN80— TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 13, 2020 @TheSimpsons
"Oh yeah.... well that one was just funny... hehehe.... that was bad.... that was worse... someone made that up!... yikes... I gotta do something!" Homer commentates as he peruses the list, before finally making his mystery decision.
Skipping over the options for Kang for Attorney General, Kodos for School Board Trustee and Amazon Alexa for Governor, Homer makes his choice, but the audience doesn't get to see what it is.
However his self-congratulatory "Who you gonna make fun of now, late night comics?" chuckle might give a hint towards which way he swung.
"The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXI" — the series' 688th episode — airs this Sunday on Fox.