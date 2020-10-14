Homer Simpson Gives 50 Reasons Not to Vote For Donald Trump

Fox/Getty

"Looks lousy in a tennis outfit", "Described Meryl Streep as 'over-rated'" and "Destroyed democracy" are among them.

They famously predicted he would be President; now the Simpsons are providing the reasons he shouldn't be any more.

A clip from the upcoming "Treehouse of Horror" episode this Sunday, set on Election Day, will show Homer mulling over whether or not to vote for Donald Trump.

While he knows exactly how he will vote on "all the judges and propositions", the choice for President leaves him stumped.

Overhearing this, a bewildered Lisa cannot believe her dad can't remember everything that's gone down over the last four years; alas the only news headline Homer can recall is "Faye Dunaway gives Oscar to wrong movie and is never seen again".

But suddenly the patriarch's memory jogs, and he plays back over a 50-strong list of incidents that might influence his decision, including:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can't get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook 'Tim Apple'

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists 'fine people'

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter's notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess'

Described Meryl Streep as 'over-rated'

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had 'blood coming out of her whatever'

Called Carly Fiorina 'horseface'

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn't fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven't even said the worst one

"Oh yeah.... well that one was just funny... hehehe.... that was bad.... that was worse... someone made that up!... yikes... I gotta do something!" Homer commentates as he peruses the list, before finally making his mystery decision.

Skipping over the options for Kang for Attorney General, Kodos for School Board Trustee and Amazon Alexa for Governor, Homer makes his choice, but the audience doesn't get to see what it is.

However his self-congratulatory "Who you gonna make fun of now, late night comics?" chuckle might give a hint towards which way he swung.