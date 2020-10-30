Four Adult Siblings Found Living With Mom's Decomposing Corpse

Facebook

She had asked not to be disturbed, they claimed.

Police in Nashville have discovered four adult siblings living with their mother's decomposing corpse.

Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies were attempting to serve Laronda Jolly an eviction notice for unpaid rent on October 21, when they found her at home — where she'd died over a year ago.

They discovered her badly-decayed remains lying on a bed beneath a pile of clothes; also living in the apartment was a 30-year-old woman, her 27-year-old sister and her twin 27-year-old brothers.

All four were Jolly's children, who are believed to have developmental disabilities, WSMV reported.

The deceased woman's brother Anthony Jolly told the site he'd been trying to get in touch with his sister for months; he'd even asked police to perform a welfare check, but officers told him she wasn't home.

"I started going down there, and my nieces and nephews would say, 'Well she's asleep. You can't see her right now.'

"I would say, 'Well all I want to do is see my sister. If I can just see her face I'll be fine and I'll leave you alone.'"

He said the last time he believes he actually spoke to his sister was well over two years ago; since then he thinks one of his nieces impersonated their mother every time he called.

"They lied every time. They would not tell me the truth," he said.

Jolly said his niece told him they were "obeying their mother’s wishes to let (her) lay there."

"That's what they told me, but everything else they told me is a lie. So, you know, I'm not sure if I believe that either," he added.

After the grim discovery, Anthony said he didn't want to see the body, believing all that was left was a skeleton.

"For them to stay in that apartment with your own mother's decaying body, I can't understand it — and I guess I never will understand it."

Investigators are now trying to piece together the cause of death, and when she actually died.

Anthony said a deputy told him she's been dead for over a year; the children told police she died in 2018, but told their uncle she'd died in 2017.

Adult protective services have stepped in to help the four children, but their uncle doesn't even want them at her belated funeral.

"I don't care what happens to them because I tried, I tried to talk to them," he said. "I tried to get them to tell me the truth. So, at this point, I don't care where they go."