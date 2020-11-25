Arkansas Man Receives Disgusting Letter 'From Santa' Denying He is Black

Facebook

"I am a Caucasian (white man, to you) and have been for the past 600 years."

An Arkansas man trying to spread a little holiday cheer managed to inadvertently draw out some septic racism instead.

On Tuesday morning Chris Kennedy went on Facebook Live shortly after opening a letter he received, purporting to have been sent from the Lakewood Property Owners Association (although it very clearly wasn't).

"I just got something out of the mail that is one, incredibly offensive, and two, just says where we are," he said.

It read (WARNING: Racist Language): "Please remove your negro Santa Claus yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. I am a Caucasian (white man, to you) and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty."

"Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood. Obviously, your values are not that of the Lakewood area and maybe you should move to a neighborhood out east with the rest of your racist kind."

The letter was signed: "Yours truly, Santa Claus."

A second page featured a picture of a disapproving white Santa with his thumbs down.

"I have been here for three years and have never had any problems out of anybody with Black Santa," Kennedy said, adding he was "pretty sure" he knew who sent it.

"I am actually being as nice as I can in this very moment. because I am actually filled with rage... but I am going to honor my son," he continued. "So I'm going to display kindness."

"This is worse than when the guy next door tried to take him down," he added. "I really don't know what to say... but I wanted people to see the kind of thing that I literally deal with while living next door to a white supremacist."

However, when the video went viral, within 24 hours the real community of Lakewood let its real feelings be known, as his home was showered with gifts, cookies, and notes of support — both for Chris and for Black Santa.