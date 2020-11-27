Kardashian Christmases of Yore: Their Most Extravagant Holiday Decorations!

Instagram

The holiday season isn't complete without the Kardashian Christmas party!

There's no denying that the Kardashian sisters have become the unofficial queens of Christmas. Not only does their celebrity-studded holiday party make headlines each year, but so does their extravagant, over-the-top Christmas decorations!

Each year, the family recruits the help of celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham to transform their homes into winter wonderlands. His creations have included ornately decorated two-story Christmas trees, massive sculptures imported from Paris (like Kris' beloved red polar bear), and sparkling outdoor light shows.

While not everyone may have access to an artistic director or extravagant decor, these Kardashian holiday decorations can certainly serve as style inspiration for your own Christmas tree!

Check out some of the best Kardashian decorations below…

1.

Kris Jenner has long shared her love of Christmas decorations and in 2013, she gave an inside look at her entrance foyer, which featured a two-story tree adorned with bows.

2.

Then the following year, Kris posted one of her earliest collabs with Jeff Leatham, where the duo created a stunning black, white, and gold trimmed tree.

3.

That year, the entrance to the Kardashian household also featured a series of giant nutcracker men!

4.

A year later, Kris and Jeff teamed up again to bring Candy Cane Lane to the Kardashian household. Three trees were filled with red and white ornaments shaped like sweets.

5.

Kourtney once shared an inside look at just how many stockings were needed to cover the entire family. In 2015, it only took 18 stockings but with the addition of lots of children, it's definitely more nowadays.

6.

By 2016, Kris had acquired her reputation for lavish Christmas decorations and was asked to share a behind-the-scenes look at how she prepared for the holiday. Watch the video above to see how much work went into her home!

7.

A look at the final product, which included a giant red polar bear sculpture, which was specially made in France.

8.

In 2017, Kris brought back her beloved polar bear, which Mason nicknamed "Christmas." Her foyer included several smaller trees as well as a special gift from her friend Jennifer Lawrence.

9.

That same year, Kylie got in on the Christmas fun and had help from Jeff to give her massive tree a pink theme - which happened to be just months before welcoming her daughter Stormi!

10.

Kylie outdid herself for Stormi's first Christmas the following year by bringing home an insane gold tree which was covered in white lights and gold ornaments.

11.

On Christmas morning, Kris shared a look at one of her signature gingerbread houses that she gifts to all of her children each year. Every house features the names of the family it's given to - and this one happened to feature the names of each and every member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam!

12.

Then at the family's annual Christmas party that year, they welcomed guests with a giant lighted archway and mirrored pathway, making for the perfect photo op!

13.

For the most recent Christmas season, Kylie went for a more traditional look, choosing a two-story snow flocked tree. It featured white ornaments and plenty of white lights in the center of her entrance foyer!

14.

That year, Khloe's daughter True got her first personal Christmas tree which came as a gift from Jeff. It's pretty clear that True loved the hot pink mini tree based on the photo shared by Khloe!

15.

Even Caitlyn Jenner got involved in Christmas decorating in 2019, sharing a snap of the traditional tree at her Malibu home right in front of a beautiful sunset.

16.

Kim also gave a look at her Christmas decor while posing in her Skims pajamas. Her monochromatic decorations included fuzzy white trees which lined one of the hallways in her family's home.

We can't wait to see what the Kardashians come up with this year!