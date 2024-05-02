Teddi Mellencamp Believed She Was Going Through Menopause After Adverse Side Effects From IUD

Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is getting candid about her health.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram Wednesday to open up about some menopause symptoms she said she had been experiencing.

"So, I thought I was going through menopause or perimenopause because, not to be TMI, but I was having all the signs," Mellencamp explained. "Finally I went in for my yearly OB/GYN check, I was for sure this was going to be the end and they were going to tell me, 'You're going through the change.'"

Per the Mayo Clinic, menopause is defined as "The time that marks the end of your menstrual cycles. It's diagnosed after you've gone 12 months without a menstrual period."

While Mellencamp did not specify what her menstrual cycles had been like, she told followers she was "constantly bleeding" and experiencing "mood swings."

"'That's why you're not sleeping. That's why you're constantly bleeding. That's why you're having mood swings.' The list goes on and on," she added. Mellencamp then revealed that, "my numbers came back and everything's fine."

Instead, she said, the symptoms she had been experiencing were deemed by her doctor to be as a result of her copper IUD. "It's potentially from my copper IUD," she said of the implanted contraceptive device, used by the mother-of-three, and countless other women, to prevent pregnancy.

She then turned to her followers and asked for their advice and experiences with the copper IUD.

"Guys, tell me about your symptoms from the copper IUD. Did this happen to you?," Mellencamp, who has previously opened up about her battle with skin cancer, asked before making light of the situation.

"Who would've thought I'm a spring chicken?," she joked.

She then referenced her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and typed, "Also, the fact that @tedwinator thought this new information meant we would have another baby is hilarious."

Mellencamp and Arroyave, who have been married since 2011, and share son Cruz, 9, as well as daughters Slate, 11, and Dove, 4. Upon marrying, she also became stepmother to Arroyave's daughter, Isabella, from a previous marriage.

While the health news opens up the possibility of children for the pair, she said she already has her hands full.