Billy Idol Says He's 'California Sober,' But Has 'Glass of Wine Every Now and Again'

Getty

Billy Idol is giving an update on his sobriety journey.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 68-year-old musician revealed that he considers himself to be "California sober" following his past struggles with substance abuse.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there isn't a clear definition of what "California sober" entails. While some consider the approach to mean the person only uses marijuana, others refer to themselves as such if they consume alcohol and marijuana, but refrain from using hard drugs, such as heroin or cocaine.

Idol shared that he decided "not to be a drug addict anymore" following his 1990 motorcycle accident, in which he reportedly broke his leg and wrist.

"I really started to think I should try and go forward and not be a drug addict anymore and stuff like that," he recalled to the magazine. "It took a long time, but gradually I did achieve some sort of discipline where I'm not really the same kind of guy I was in the '80s. I'm not the same drug addicted person."

"I mean, AA would say, 'You're always a drug addict.' And that may be true, but I don't do anything that much anymore. I got over it somehow," the "Rebel Yell" singer added. "I was really lucky that I could get over it because a lot of people can't."

However, Idol admitted that he does have an alcoholic beverage every once in a while; he just doesn't take drugs.

"I can have a glass of wine every now and again," he explained. "I don't have to do nothing. But at the same time, I'm not the drug addict that I was in the peak '70s, '80s."

The "Mony Mony" singer shared that he has people in his circle who are also in their sobriety journeys, noting that it's extremely helpful.

"A lot of my friends from the old days are sober," Idol said. "[My guitarist] Steve Stevens is sober and [guitarist/singer] Billy Morrison in my band is sober. There are people around me who are sober. That helps a lot."

"I'm, I suppose, 'California sober,'" he said. "I just tell myself I can do what I want, but then I don't do it. If I tell myself I can't do anything, I want to do it. So I tell myself, 'You can do anything you like.' But I don't actually do it."

Idol concluded his thoughts by sharing that he thinks he's "really lucky" he's able to be "California sober," while others might struggle with that approach.