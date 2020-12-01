Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Are Officially Dating Again

Instagram

"So this is our second time dating, ever"

Two of TikTok's biggest stars, Addison Rae, 20, and Bryce Hall, 21, are giving their love a second chance.

On Nov. 30, the "He's All That" actress created a vlog for YouTube titled "The Truth About Us," where the famous duo answered fan questions regarding their relationship status while breaking a sweat at Dogpound gym in West Hollywood.

"We've only broken up one time, and that was because we dated for three days — it is true, I know I denied that. But we did date for three days one time, and then I broke up with him," Addison candidly explained.

The two reconciled back in October, as many fans speculated that the two rekindled their relationship when they posted several TikToks together showing off their Halloween costumes.

However, Addison admitted that she was hesitant to take Bryce back after several TikTok creators were targeted by TikTok star, Chase Hudson, who claimed that the Sway House boys cheated on their girlfriends in an infamous Twitter rant.

Addison said, "We ended things [...] After that... he bought me a gift and wrote me a letter for my birthday [Oct. 6] and it was really sweet. We were hanging out every single day and he asked me out on Oct. 13, to be his girlfriend."

"So this is our second time dating, ever. This is gonna be really interesting to see where this goes," the two then lovingly embraced one another and shared a sweet kiss.

Addison also let fans in on how the couple first met: "I had feelings first because I definitely wouldn't have kissed you if I didn't have feelings for you. That's like how I roll."

Hall referred to the moment they first locked lips as "magical."

The lovebirds also posted a steamy photoshoot to their Instagram pages, Hall captioned his post, "baby," before commenting on his girlfriend's images: "Wow I'm lucky."

