Chrishell Stause Gets Cozy with Dancing with the Stars Pro Keo Motsepe

Instagram

Just last month, the "Selling Sunset" star was denying a romantic involvement with her own "DWTS" partner, Gleb Savchenko, amid his divorce.

Just one week after publicly coming out and denying any romantic entanglements with hero own partner from "Dancing with the Stars," Chrishell Stause is sharing images of her looking very cozy with another pro from the show.

While neither has explicitly confirmed their relationship, she and Keo Motsepe are suddenly all over each other's Instagram Stories. Both shared a sweet image of him kissing her on the cheek with his hand placed rather intimately on her hip.

In a short clip of the two of them laughing together shared to his Stories, Keo captioned it, "I will always make you smile @chrishell.stause." Meanwhile, they both shared another video clip of them working out together at the gym.

Keo then took to his Instagram page proper with that shot of him appearing to kiss her (or leaning in for one) with a very simple, but possibly very telling, caption: a heart emoji.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fellow "DWTS" pro Cheryl Burke jumped into his comments with three heart-eye emojis of her own and Keo also shared a screenshot from his publicist, Shae Savin, saying he was "so incredibly happy for these two." And he totally called Chrishell "baby" in that laughing vid.

According to E! News, Chrishell commented on Keo's post with a two-heart emoji, while her former "DWTS" partner Gleb Savchenko filled his comment with hearts and the words, "Love you guys!"

And they weren't alone, with support coming from other "DWTS" alums like Alan Bersten and Emma Slater, as well as fellow contestant, and runner-up, Nev Schulman. Look, all we're saying is that while they've not yet officially said in words that they're dating, it doesn't take a detective to put these clues together and deduce that they're totally dating.

The news -- and Gleb's comment -- comes on the heels of speculation that Chrishell and Gleb had sparked up a romance during their time together on the show. This came in response to his announcement that he and his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, were splitting up.

Chrishell threw her support behind her friend at the time before declaring emphatically that they were "just friends" on E!'s Daily Pop November 24.

"I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not," she said at the time.

She also said that she understood where some of that might have come from, as chemistry and passion are often a necessary part of the performance when dancing. But it seems she's found real passion with a different dancer.

In a way, this is understandable, too, as both the professional dancers and contestants had to settle into a quarantine bubble during their time on the show. As such, there was quite possibly a closer bond forged between all of them than even in previous seasons when the world wasn't quite so fractured and isolated.

Keo was partnered with Anne Heche for Season 29 and got eliminated third, while Chrishell and Gleb made it to eighth place. But they apparently both rise to first place in each other's hearts.