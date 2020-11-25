Chrishell Stause Calls Rumors of Affair With DWTS Star Gleb Savchenko 'Annoying'

ABC

"People want to make it into something it's not."

Chrishell Stause has had enough of the rumors circling her and "Dancing With The Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko.

During a guest host gig for "Daily Pop" on Tuesday, the "Selling Sunset" star insisted, once again, she has not been romantically involved with the dancer, who recently split with his wife, Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage.

"I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not," she explained. "So we're just friends."

But she did say she understood why people were looking for something more between the pair.

"I get it," the actress added. "I've been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that."

She had previously denied any romantic aspect to their relationship in an Instagram Story post.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," she wrote, before referencing her own break up with Justin Hartley last November.

"Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

Earlier this month, Gleb denied the rumors as well, telling E!, "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."

"It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private," the dancer concluded his statement. "I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

After announcing the split on November 6 via Instagram, Elena made headlines again by accusing Gleb of cheating on her.

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough," Elena told People. "Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Elena continued. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."