Jersey Shore Recap: Deena's Pregnancy Throws Wrench Into Angelina Ambush

The gang is forced to come up with a new plan after Deena's pregnancy reveal.

First, Jenni bailed on the trip after surgery for a blood clot left her looking like "Shrek" and feeling even worse. Then, at the very end of last week's episode, Deena announced her pregnancy and made it clear she was looking forward to a stress-free trip.

Thursday's new episode showed the gang scrambling to find a way to soften the blow before Angelina's arrival, just 24 hours away.

"Deena has no one here. No Jenni, could you imagine if we bring Angelina now?" Pauly D said in a confessional. "This can’t happen."

"We invited Angelineers here on the double booking. We had no idea Deeners is pregnant," added Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "At the end of the day, this still has to be solved."

As Mike, Pauly, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro met up after Deena's baby reveal, Vin said they had to figure out what they could to do prevent Cortese from leaving once Pivarnick showed her face.

Mike suggesting giving her wine, something which would probably work under normal circumstances. "She cannot have wine, she's pregnant you idiot," Vinny told him, "She would run back to her family. What if she can’t run to her family, what if her family’s here?"

With that, they had their "distraction." The guys called up her husband, Chris, and asked him to come and surprise Deena -- but didn't tell him about Angelina's impending arrival either. He agreed.

Mike's wife Lauren, meanwhile, was starting to feel guilty about keeping the Angelina secret from Deena -- and began to distance herself from the situation, no pun intended. "This is your thing," she told the guys over breakfast while Deena was in another room, "This is not my thing."

"This is like Lauren's hazing process," countered Vinny.

Sadly, we didn't see Angelina show up in Vegas tonight, as the rest of the episode revolved around the cast trying to set up Ronnie with a new girlfriend via a faux dating show, "Trouble Shot At Love."

Vinny and Pauly put out a casting call on Instagram, while Deena and Lauren tried to get a better idea from Ronnie what kind of woman he was looking for after his split from Jen Harley.

The gang brought a group of ladies into the "Jersey Shore" quarantine bubble, but didn't tell them who they were there for. Some of them thought Calvin Harris or Floyd Mayweather would be their suitor, only to learn it was Ron Ron. The episode ended with Ronnie introducing himself to the women in true dating show fashion ... and he failed miserably.

The hour ended with Vinny exclaiming, "It's gonna be a long night."