Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Medical Issue Prevents JWoww from Angelina Reunion

"This girl is really going out of her way to avoid Angelina," jokes Vinny.

Not only did Jenni bail on filming, but Deena's pregnancy announcement on Thursday's new episode threw a wrench into their plans.

The episode picked up 9 months after Angelina's wedding, which, of course, ended with a brutal feud between the bride and her female costars over their toast. At the time of filming, the girls had still not spoken with each other in person.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D -- AKA "RSVP" -- were over the drama and decided to stage a surprise reunion in Las Vegas, where Pauly had rented out an entire resort. To get the women on board, they decided to "double book" them -- meaning Ronnie invited Angelina, Mike texted Deena and Jenni, and neither revealed they'd all be meeting up in the desert.

Days before the trip, however, JWoww had to bow out. After going in for a "simple TMJ surgery," the reality star got a blood clot, which left her looking "like Shrek."

"I feel like grandma that fell down a flight of stairs," she told Denna over the phone. "My face hurts as much as it actually looks."

After Jenni ducked out of the getaway, Deena recruited Mike's wife Lauren to join her instead.

The guys all showed up first, so they could have a boys' weekend before any drama rolled in. During a nice catchup dinner, Ron talked about coparenting with Jen Harley, Pauly talked about his new girlfriend Nikki Hall and Mike opened up about how he and Lauren were still trying to get pregnant after a miscarriage.

Eventually, Jenni let the guys know she would not be making it anymore -- sending a photo of her wrapped up head to the entire group. "This girl is really going out of her way to avoid Angelina," cracked Vinny.

While Lauren was tempted to tell Deena about the Angelina ambush, she felt the boys' intentions were pure and kept the secret. The two arrived at the resort a day and a half before Pivarnick was scheduled to show.

Cortese revealed her pregnancy to the gang and while she was concerned about sharing the news after Mike and Lauren's miscarriage, the two were thrilled for her. Mike called the baby news "a win for all of us," while his wife said their hard times don't take away "from the happiness for my loved ones."

ICYMI: Mike and Lauren announced this week they're pregnant.

After sharing her news with the group, Deena made the guys second-guess their plan as she explained why she didn't want to face Angelina while expecting.

"I knew I was pregnant and that's one of the reasons I don't want to sit down with her. I don't want to stress myself out," she told them. "So I think it's better off until a later date. I don't want to put myself in any stressful situations, especially since I'm so early on."

Cue Vinny: "We're f--ked."

Angelina will arrive next week and, while she was MIA tonight, a trailer for the season confirmed Jenni will eventually show up to reunite with the rest of the group.