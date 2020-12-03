T.R. Knight Latest Grey's Anatomy Alum to Make Shocking Return, 12 Years After He Was Killed Off

ABC

Knight's return follows the surprise appearance of Patrick Dempsey last month as part of Meredith's ongoing COVID-19 struggle -- and long-time fans were here for every bit of it!

Hot on the heels of the return of Patrick Dempsey five years after his character died on "Grey's Anatomy," the show and Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey dug even deeper into the archives to find another long absent fan-favorite.

Fans quickly got the show trending at number one on Thursday night as Meredith once again found herself on that idyllic beach where she reunited with Derek Shepherd last month. It's all part of the show's dramatic COVID-19 storyline that sees Meredith battling the virus.

In a heartfelt conversation as Meredith teeters in the world between life and death, she and T.R. Knight's George O'Malley talked about whether anyone really gets to choose when they go, with George asserting that he certainly didn't.

Knight asked to be released from his contract 12 years ago after he was publicly outed during a feud between former co-stars Dempsey and Isaiah Washington. His character was subsequently hit by a bus while trying to save a woman's life.

"George O'Malley will always claim my heart," Knight shared in a post on Instagram. "Thank you to Ellen, Chandra [Wilson], Jim [Pickens], Krista [Vernoff], and all the familiar faces for once again sharing your beautiful light."

Knight's return follows Dempsey's as a nod to first responders and an effort by the long-running show to bring some light into uncertain times. Dempsey has been teased to return, and it's possible Knight -- or others -- might make their way into the story, too, as Meredith continues to fight.

In a touching closing moment, reality and the dream world came together. As Meredith was on the beach with George in her delirium, Bailey and Richard were standing over her body talking, and thus they were able to exist in that dreamscape even if for just a moment.

That beautiful shot of Knight, Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. -- representing the only three remaining O.G. cast-members reuniting with one of their own -- was particularly powerful for the show's ardent fanbase.

George's return certainly shined a light on the Twitter-sphere, catapulting the show to the top of the platform's trending topics as long-time fans shared their excitement at two of that original class of interns reuniting (Meredith is the only one remaining on the show).

