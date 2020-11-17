Isaiah Washington Slams Katherine Heigl on Twitter, Reignites Grey's Anatomy Feud

Getty

The drama started when Heigl accused Washington of using an anti-gay slur on set in 2007.

Isaiah Washington called out former co-star Katherine Heigl on Twitter, reigniting a feud from their "Grey's Anatomy" days.

On Monday, the actor posted a picture of Heigl with the caption, "This woman once proclaimed that I should 'never' be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech."

Later, in the comments, he added, "I've learned that all money ain't good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles."

The feud first started in 2007, when Heigl claimed Washington used a homophobic slur on set while referring to co-star T.R. Knight during a fight with Patrick Dempsey. Knight came out as gay after the incident, which was only made worse when, at the Golden Globes that year, Washington denied the allegations, telling Access Hollywood, "No, I did not call T.R. a f----t." At the time, Heigl responded by saying, "I'm going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period."

Soon afterwards, ABC announced Washington would not be returning for the next season of "Grey's Anatomy." The actor would go on to write an apology -- saying he was sorry for "the unfortunate use of words" in his fight -- and shoot a PSA for GLAAD.

In another post on Monday, however, Washington clapped back at a follower claiming Heigl was merely defending her gay friend, writing, "You weren't there, so die on this hill, whoever you are. She could have cared less about her gay friend."

He then pulled "Grey's Anatomy" vet Chandra Wilson into the mix, by adding, "Chandra Wilson knows all about that too."

And when a fan asked why Washington was bringing the drama up over a decade later and throwing Chandra under the bus, he replied, "Because it's the TRUTH. The End."

In July, during his Fox Nation series "Isaiah Washington: Kitchen Talk," Washington explained why he apologized for the incident.

"The story was a lie and misconstrued. But as a family guy, a father, I thought I was helping the family," he maintained, adding, "That's why I'll never apologize again -- to this day. That's why Trump doesn't apologize, because when you apologize for something, then that it is admitted to wrong -- doing something wrong. I did nothing wrong."

It's unclear what prompted Washington to tweet about Heigl in the first place, but she has yet to respond.

TooFab reached out the Heigl's reps for comment.