MTV Video & Music Awards Moments: Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar Recreate Iconic Kiss with Cruel 2020 Twist

MTV

In lieu of a traditional ceremony, MTV awards the Greatest of All Time in several categories, including honors for Cobra Kai, Gal Gadot and Chadwick Boseman -- check out all the show's most memorable moments!

As 2020 rolls toward a long-awaited close amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MTV opted to shift focus from the limited television and film releases of the year to a look back at the GOATs.

Instead of a traditional summer broadcast, "The MTV Movie & TV Awards" was first postponed and then transformed into this celebration of some of the most iconic moments, performances and actors of all time.

As host Vanessa Hudgens declared at the end, the network hopes to get back to business as usual in May 2021 where we expect they'll honor two years worth of releases. But in our season of darkness, there is some warmth in the comfort food of exploring these Greatest of All Time moments.

Here are some of the night's memorable moments as we relived some of our favorite scenes from the big and small screens, including the greatest on-screen duo of all time, most heartbreaking breakup and -- of course -- the most iconic kiss of all time!

Cruel Kiss Redux

20 years after winning Best Kiss at the 2000 #MTVAwards….🍿#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored @SarahMGellar and @SelmaBlair with the Legendary Lip Lock award for their famous kiss in ‘Cruel Intentions’ 💋 pic.twitter.com/OBPf49oAnn — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020 @MTVAwards

Everything about the film's original kiss was instantly iconic and groundbreaking, helping to further catapult both of its participants' careers, and throwing open the door toward greater on-screen representation.

In celebrating the award, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar -- who remain very close friends to this day -- were among the few recipients who appeared together.

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality. And help make people comfortable to be who they really are," said Blair.

"It also represented a paradigm shift toward a new dynamic of acceptance in pop culture," added Gellar. "And also, it was super hot."

And so, as a treat to their fans of 20 years, the women decided to recreate the steamy moment right then and there. It was definitely hot, until it was not as their faces slammed agains the plexiglass separating and protecting them. Covid, baby!

"Stay safe MTV," they said with a smile. "And 2020, end soon!"

Kevin Hart's SDE

While the night was filled with plenty of presenters, none were quite so memorable as Chelsea Handler, who came out to award Kevin Hart with the GOAT Comedy Giant award. She was hilarious and ruthlessly savage to the 5'4" "giant."

"He likes to tell me it’s because of his big dick energy," she said of his prolific and impressive career. "I like to tell him it’s because of his small dick energy, because anyone working that hard is suffering from small dick energy."

"He and I will have to agree to disagree because I never want to see that little, baby penis," she continued before throwing to a grateful Hart, but honestly we were still laughing too hard to hear much of what he said. Damn, girl, that's savage!

Drew & Adam 4: The 2020s

It takes two to receive the Dynamic Duo honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿



CONGRATS @AdamSandler and @DrewBarrymore! 💕✌️ pic.twitter.com/q4FLvc0pQM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020 @MTV

Even if they weren't serious, we've decided that Adam Sandler was dead serious when he teased the possibility of a fourth collaboration with Drew Barrymore.

The GOATs for Dynamic Duo were stunned with their win, listing off other more worthy pairings, before Barrymore noted that they'd starred in a movie together in each of the last three decades.

"Drew, it’s 2020, you know what that means?" Sandler asked her.

"Everything sucks?"

"It’s a new decade, so we get to make another movie together," he said. That gives them nine years and one month to come up with something.

After their adorable charm together in "The Wedding Singer," "50 First Dates" and "Blended," we're down for whatever they come up with! And why not lock them in for a movie a decade forever, while we're at it! Their long friendship has only strengthened their on-screen chemistry.

Cobra Kai Slams MTV

Congratulations to @WilliamZabka for kicking butt, taking names, and receiving the honor of Zero to Hero at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 👊🏆 pic.twitter.com/7n1kdIBoKt — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020 @MTV

Fans of the original "Karate Kid" films were probably nodding in agreement as GOAT Zero to Hero recipient William Zabka ripped into MTV for what has happened to the once-favorite cable network for an entire generation of music fans.

In character from his show "Cobra Kai," Zabka played it off like MTV had just insulted him by calling him a goat, so he returned the favor. And his burns were so, so true we're a little surprised MTV could take all those hits and stayed on the air.

"I’ll show ‘em who’s a goat. Play some more Def Leppard," he shouted. "I haven’t watched your channel since 1985. I technically couldn’t afford it."

"Bring back Martha Quinn, what happened to the music videos?" he continued. "I loved that show “Remote Control,” bring that back. I want to meet Kurt Loder. What’s with all the reality stuff? What happened to Ratt? I don’t want my MTV! Call me a goat, you’re a goat!"

Honestly, we could listen to Johnny Lawrence read MTV the riot act for hours!

Hero for the Ages

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GOYdiKxHPf — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020 @MTVAwards

It's kind of nice that these GOAT awards are a once-in-a-lifetime experience, because as David Spade said quite clearly GOAT infers only one. They can't come back out next year and do this again. These are the people and moments that exemplify the best of the best.

How appropriate that it comes at a time when the network can honor the incredible life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman. It's not just the iconic roles he portrayed on-screen, but the incredible work he did off-camera as well, and all the while fighting his own battle.

Boseman's "Avengers" co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle delivered a beautifully heartfelt tribute to Boseoman's life, career and legacy. in the Marvel Universe, he was the only king and he truly will reign forever.

"He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person," said Cheadle. "The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose and that will be his legacy."

While recounting some of his most iconic roles, including Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and Jackie Robinson, the men noted that his heroics go well beyond those fictional performances of "iconic and influential men who changed the world."

"His list of selfless and inspirational acts and deeds is too long to recount here," said Downey. "Consistently showing up during trial and triumph for family, friends and fans alike, some of whom were battling the same invisible enemy. He was the most heroic when he was just being Chad. That’s when he was bigger than anyone he played on screen."

Quick Bites

Congratulations to @kevinbacon on his Dance Your Ass Off award for his iconic moves in ‘Footloose’ 🕺



Keep watching #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time right now on @MTV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a5UcJBDARN — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020 @MTVAwards

Kevin Bacon accepted his award for GOAT Dance Your Ass for "Footloose" Off alongside actual goats. As it was the first award of the night, were were kind of hoping for a recurring theme, but alas.

Jason Segel hilariously stayed in character opposite a slightly confused Kristen Bell as they accepted the award for GOAT Heartbreaking Breakup for "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Is he still not over it?

😱👑 @jamieleecurtis’ impact on horror movies is undeniable. 👏#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her as the GREATEST Scream Queen 🐐 pic.twitter.com/U0wo3xMqj2 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020 @MTVAwards

Of course Jamie Lee Curtis is the GOAT Scream Queen, but we were screaming with laughter as she invited a "shy" Michael Myers to come up and accept the award with her. After all, without him, there'd be no Laurie Strode.

"To be part of Wonder Woman's legacy is truly, truly, truly special." - @GalGadot#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her with the first ever She-Ro award ⚡️👑⚔️ @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/lxtSfPtld8 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020 @MTVAwards

Finally, Gal Gadot kept it pretty serious while accepting her GOAT She-ro award, but we can forgive her because she brought along an exclusive clip from "Wonder Woman 1984" -- and we've got to get back into our running regimen after that!

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.