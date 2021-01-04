Elizabeth Vargas Drags RHOC Costar Braunwyn Windham Burke's Comments About Husband Sean

Instagram/Bravo

Vargas asks whether her costar's comments were "extremely narcissistic & hypocritical."

Over the weekend, Braunwyn made headlines when she opened up about her current situation with Sean -- after she came out as a lesbian in 2020 and began dating a 28-year-old woman named Kris. Though Braunwyn has moved on, she and Sean -- who share seven children together -- are still married and don't plan to divorce.

During an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, she admitted she'd be "heartbroken" if and when he decided to date again. He added that "it kinda sucks" and is "hard" to navigate their dating life -- and, while he will "probably" date in the future, he has no idea when he'll start.

When asked whether she thought she was being hypocritical saying she'd be heartbroken if Sean dated, while she's already dating someone else herself, she said that's "why we're in therapy."

"We are working through this. We can't figure this out on our own. This is a lot. This is hard and we're working it out," she added, before admitting to being "kind of a jealous" person and adding it's the "biggest thing we're working on in therapy."

After that Q&A made headlines, Vargas shared a screenshot of one article to her Instagram page on Sunday.

"OK ... I'm sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy to [sic] much," she wrote, along with a tears of joy emoji. "Didn't she just announce she's NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she's 'SLEEPING WITH WOMEN'!"

"Acceptable behavior because she calls it a 'modern marriage' or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical ... thoughts?" she then asked. "You can't make this shit up."

She then added a ton of hashtags, including, #modernmarriage #onlyin2020 #teamsean and #hotdaddiesneedlovetoo, and even tagged a few news outlets to make sure they saw her post.

In the comments, Vargas added, "Next she'll be jumping out of a flying saucer with an alien landing on a mountain screaming, 'I'm in love with an alien now.' I mean come on what's next."

Emily Simpson also jumped into the comments, writing, "He does vote himself off the island at this point" -- before Kelly Dodd added, "I want to comment so bad ... haha."

Former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi also appeared to agree with Vargas, commenting, "Completely" on the post.