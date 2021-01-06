Congress Members Trapped in Capitol Hill Tweet in Fear Amid Bomb Threat and Gunfire

Getty/Twitter

"I'm sheltering in place in my office," one Congresswoman wrote. "I can't believe I have to write this."

Members of Congress are cowering in their offices after Capitol Hill was breached by thousands of unhinged Trump supporters.

Stunning scenes unfolded on Wednesday as a rabble of Trump flag-waving protesters broke through lines of vastly outnumbered police to scale and break down fences at the capitol just moments after the outgoing President condemned the Senate's confirmation of his successor Joe Biden.

Lawmakers trapped inside tweeted as they were being evacuated amid a bomb threat, while some reported hearing gunfire.

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021 @RepHaleyStevens

I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans. (2/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021 @RepElaineLuria

"I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots," Representative Elaine Luria tweeted.

"I don't recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans."

Representative Haley Stevens added: "I'm sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this."

Pictures taken inside Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office even show the federal alert warning on computer screens alerting members to the danger:

BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building



To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution pic.twitter.com/m24YjtWIXh — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021 @ElijahSchaffer

Shocking footage showed police trading blows and pepper spray with advancing protesters before they were completely overwhelmed and gave way.

Members of Congress could be seen wearing gas masks as they were escorted out by armed police, as they yelled orders at reporters filming the chaos inside to duck and cover.

Reports claim at least one person was shot inside the Capitol, as footage showed a woman being stretchered out bleeding profusely from a wound to her neck.

While all this was unfolding, the President used Twitter to attack Vice-President Pence, after he refused to make a stand against the electoral college count, which at this stage was a formality.

"Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" he tweeted.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021 @realDonaldTrump

As protesters breached the normally highly restricted chamber, even making their way to the lectern and rummaging though Senators' desks, Trump finally asked for calm:

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" he eventually posted.