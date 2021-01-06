Hollywood Celebrates Early as Georgia Runoffs Look Like Democrat Wins, Praises Stacey Abrams' Efforts

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

With wins in both of the Georgia runoff races, Democrats would gain control of the U.S. Senate.

Perhaps never before has a runoff election garnered such interest across the nation, but the stakes have never been higher for one, either. That's why so many Hollywood celebrities stayed up into the wee hours of the morning as votes were counted in Georgia.

The special runoff election was triggered by state laws requiring a special election when no candidate earns more than 50 percent of the vote. That happened in both Senatorial races during the 2020 election.

What suddenly made it incredibly important for both parties is what became at stake after all the other races were settled. Suddenly, these two seats were poised to determine which party had control of the Senate.

This after Democrats had claimed both the presidency and held onto control of the House of Representatives. Either they gained full control of the legislature, or Republicans maintain some checks on President-Elect Biden's political agenda with continued control of the Senate.

Biden had already flipped the state blue in the presidential election, but could two newcomers unseat the Republican incumbents? As the night progressed, it looked like that was just what was going to happen.

If both Democrats won their seats, they would secure 50 seats in the Senate. And with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris casting any deciding votes, that would effectively give the Democratic party control of the Senate, allowing Biden to put forth his agenda almost unfettered.

First among those edicts is a move to up the recent $600 payment to American citizens to $2,000 amid the ongoing economic crisis spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the night progressed, CNN first predicted that Rev. Raphael Warnock had unseated incumbent Kelly Loeffler, becoing the state's first-ever Black Senator. Shortly thereafter, Jon Ossoff took a lead in the count against incumbent David Perdue -- and then began expanding that lead.

But while no major news outlets were quite ready to call that race during the overnight hours, that didn't stop the stars from coming out in jubilation and excitement at what they were certain was about to be a huge Democratic win on the night.

And while they were excited to tout the seismic shift that was poised to happen in Washington, they also took the time to thank Stacey Abrams for her tireless efforts in Georgia to get out the vote once again (she is largely considered a pivotal figure in the state flipping blue for Biden).

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

The Best Celebrity Clapbacks of 2021 View Photos

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.