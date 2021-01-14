Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Trial By Combat' Rallying Cry Was From That 'Documentary' Game of Thrones

HBO/Getty

"that very famous documentary about fictitious medieval England."

When Rudy Giuliani demanded trial by combat, he was merely referencing that documentary "Game of Thrones".

The President's personal lawyer has been under increasing scrutiny for comments he made to a group of angry Trump supporters before they stormed the Capitol last week.

But as the former NY Mayor explained to The Hill, he wasn't inciting violence — he was just quoting "that very famous documentary about fictitious medieval England."

"When Tyrion, who is a very small man, is accused of murder," he told reporter Brett Samuels. "He didn't commit murder, he can't defend himself, and he hires a champion to defend him."

When asked if he was in fact talking about "Game of Thrones", he replied: "100 percent."

In the famous "documentary" Tyrion — played by Peter Dinklage — actually opts for trial by combat (an option only afforded to noblemen) twice, having been falsely accused of murder and attempted murder on two separate occasions.

If you are confused as to who is Tyrion in this analogy, and who are the victims Bran Stark / Joffrey Baratheon, who are the accusers Catelyn Stark / Cersei Lannister, who are the judges Robyn Arryn / Tywin Lannister, who are the defense champions Ser Bronn / Oberyn Martell and who are the prosecution champions Vardis Egen / Gregor Clegane... well, we'll let him explain further:

"...I'm talking about trial between machines. In fact, you'll see it comes up exactly in the context of I challenge them to allow us examine their machines. And then I say the consequences of the trial by combat will be if they prove that we're wrong, we'll be exceedingly embarrassed, we'll be disgraced. If we prove they're wrong, they go to jail."

He continued: "So, I explain it in proper context. It incited no violence from the crowd. None. The crowd didn't jump up saying 'lock him up, throw him in jail, go to hell'. I've had speeches where people jump in and say, 'lock him up.' It was not an emotional — it was not an emotion-inspiring part of the speech. So, try to take it out of context and use it is typical of the crooked left and press."

The day after clearing that confusion up, it was reported that twice-impeached President Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani's legal fees.