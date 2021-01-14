Sex and the City Author Weighs In on Revival Without Kim Cattrall

Getty

"I imagine she'll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters."

While many fans have voiced their concern over Kim Cattrall not being involved in the "Sex and the City" revival, author Candace Bushnell says the reboot will turn out just "fine" without her.

Speaking with Page Six, Bushnell -- who wrote the 1997 book the HBO series and two subsequent films were based on -- shared her thoughts on how she feels about Cattrall and her character Samantha Jones not being a part of the revival.

"You know what, I think it's fine. Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she's made a decision that I'm sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that," Bushnell said. "I also think it will be interesting. But I also know there's a lot of interesting characters like [Cynthia Nixon's] Miranda. We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character -- but I don't know what they're gonna do."

Bushnell said she thinks Samantha will "be there in spirit."

"Kim should be happy -- and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them," she continued. "So somehow, I imagine she'll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters [without Samantha hogging the libidinous spotlight]."

Page Six also noted that Bushnell said the revival's team of writers will think of "plenty of ideas to make up for Cattrall's absence."

Last Sunday, HBO Max confirmed a revival series titled "And Just Like That ..." would start filming this spring with Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte and Nixon as Miranda. Noticeably (and not surprisingly) absent from the announcement: Cattrall and her character, Samantha Jones.

The show will follow the trio as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s" and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Cattrall made it known a while back that she had no interest in ever returning to the series and has been quite vocal with her issues with Parker. She also said she'd be fine with "another actress" taking over the part, a route it does not appear HBO will be taking with the revival. (Cattrall played the role of Samantha Jones in all six seasons of "SATC" and went on to reprise her role in the follow-up films: "Sex and the City" and "Sex and the City 2.")

On Sunday, Parker responded to a few fans who brought up Cattrall and Samantha, after posting the new show's announcement video to Instagram. One follower said SJP "disliked" Cattrall, which Parker denied.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would," she wrote. "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

A few days later, Parker -- who will serve as an EP on the revival -- confirmed the reboot doesn't plan on replacing Cattrall and won't be searching for someone to play the fourth lead.

"We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker said while out and about in NYC on Wednesday, per TMZ. "We have New York City as a great character. There will be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

"And Just Like That ..." will begin filming in New York City in late spring.