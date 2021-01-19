Melania Trump Hasn't Spoken to Jill Biden, According to Incoming First Daughter Ashley

Getty/NBC

In her first network television interview, Ashley -- the daughter of Joe and Jill Biden -- spoke about her father, Inauguration Day, the U.S. Capitol riot, her late brother Beau and more.

First Lady Melania Trump will most likely not be participating in any traditional protocols amid the presidential transition, according to President-elect Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley.

In an interview with "TODAY" host and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager, which aired on Tuesday, Ashley, 39, revealed current FLOTUS Melania hasn't reached out to soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden and alluded that Melania won't be following ceremonial traditions, such as the First Lady "tea and tour" visit.

"No, I don't think they're doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we're all OK with it," said Ashley, who was joined by a few of her nieces during the interview.

Melania not inviting Jill to the White House for a tour of the family wing will break a 70-year-old tradition. The outgoing First Lady appears to be joining her husband in going against traditional protocols regarding the presidential transition. President Trump will be the first president in over 150 years to not attend his successor's inauguration.

Meanwhile, also during Ashley's sit-down interview with "Today", which marked the future first daughter's first-ever network television interview, recalled the moment Biden was predicted to become the 46th president.

"It was a little nerve-racking. I mean it did last for days," Ashley said. "When we finally got the news I was taking a nap and then all of a sudden, I hear screaming downstairs and I jumped up and ran down and that's when we had won Pennsylvania."

"After the excitement, I sat next to dad while he was on the phone, just grabbed his hand," she added.

Ashley -- who is the only daughter of Joe and Jill Biden -- went on to open up about the Biden family bond. Years before Ashley was born, Biden lost his first wife, Neilia, and his baby daughter, Naomi, in a car crash in 1972. Biden's sons Beau and Hunter were also injured.

When asked about how this tragic loss shaped her dad, Ashley said, "Dad is so empathetic and has the ability to recognize pain, to feel others' pain, and to comfort."

"It's also made family his number one," she continued. "We have a rule still today that no matter where Dad is, no matter what meeting he's in, if one of the kids call, you have to get him out."

The future first daughter also spoke about her late brother Beau, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

"He was such a fine man," Ashley said. "He was such a man of integrity, but he also had a kind of fun, goofy side -- a great sense of humor. I just miss just being with him, just in the same room saying nothing

"[Beau] was 46 when he passed. Dad will be the 46th president," she added.

Ashley later spoke about Inauguration Day -- which will be a modified ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic -- saying Beau will be there in spirit.

"I think I'm going to take in the moment and just be fully present," she explained. "I know Beau-y will be there with us."

"He's so proud. He's so, so proud. He's so proud of Dad."

Ashley also shared her thoughts on the Capitol riot that took place earlier this month.

"I was deeply saddened that this was a place I grew up going as a child, as you did too," Ashley recalled to Jenna, who is the daughter of former President George W. Bush. "And a place where Dad has worked for over 30 years, a sacred place really, and to see what happened, really to see what was going on, I mean it was truly horrifying."

After Jenna asked if he's worried about her family's safety, Ashley replied, "Yes, I do. However, also the Secret Service are incredible. He has so much protection. So in that way, I don't."