A Lone Trump Supporter Begged Motionless Capitol Cops to Call for Backup

"These people want blood!"

While many were stealing lecterns and smashing windows, defacing the chamber and climbing the walls — one was wondering why the police weren't doing anything about it.

A video has emerged from the Capitol riots showing a lone Trump supporter, apparently in sole opposition to the angry tide around him, begging police to intervene.

The surprising clip shows the man, wearing a bright red MAGA hat, emerge from the throng surrounding the Congressional buildings and make a beeline for the motionless cops, as they stand idly by and do nothing.

But the Trumper is not fuming that the election was stolen; he's fuming that his nation's Capitol is being defiled.

"Why are you letting this happen? Why haven't you called for back-up?" he screams. "Where is your back-up?"

"This is our damn Capitol building! And y'all are letting it get destroyed, on your watch!"

But had the officer's eyelids been visible under their full riot gear, they would not have batted.

"F--- all of y'all!" the exasperated man exclaims. "Call for back-up! Get some help around here!"

Suddenly reasoning that maybe they did fruitlessly try to call, he adds of their superiors: "And if they don't want to get you f------ back-up, then they obviously don't give a s--- about you!"

Before helplessly wading back into the seething crowd, he parts with: "These people want blood."

Off camera, an observer can be heard observing: "Trumpers fighting Trumpers."