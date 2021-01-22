YouTuber Accidentally Shoots Himself in The Head

He was firing .50 caliber rounds at steel plates from 4ft away — when one bullet made a return trip.
YouTuber WhistlinDiesel is lucky to be alive after he accidentally shot himself in the head.
The vlogger, who boasts 1.75million subscribers, was shooting metal plates with a .50 caliber gun from just 4ft away, when one of the bullets ricocheted and embedded in his forehead.
The 22-year-old informed fans of his close call on Thursday with a selfie immediately afterward, his face covered in blood.
Olivia Jade Says She Doesn't Want to 'Rehash Things' As She Returns With YouTube VideoView Story
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
"Not sure how I’m alive rn......" he wrote "I got hit with a .50 cal bullet ricochet from 4ft away right into my forehead.
"I'm ok they're just doing some scans to make sure I don't have swelling other than the 2" lump on my forehead and the copper jacket under my skin."
"I literally know what it feels to get hit with a .50 cal.... in the head......"
Hours later he updated followers with a photo from his hospital bed, showing the sizable hole right above his eye socket. A second pic showed the enormous casing, and the crumpled bullet that had done the damage.
Noah Beck is Getting His Own Reality ShowView Story
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
"You look at life a little differently when you pull the trigger of your .50 cal and your head shakes and 🩸 starts dripping down past your eyes," he reflected. "I put my hand up and just felt metal sticking out and about passed out."
"Got a ct scan to be safe and they say my skull isn't cracked soo.... back to target practicing!!!
"For anyone wondering I was shooting steel plates from 4ft away like a boss to see how many it would go through. It went through 2....."
WhistlinDiesel, real name Cody Detwiler, frequently uploads videos of stunts involving large trucks, or large guns, or both, such as this one where he hauled a Jeep up the side of a silo before destroying them both with the offending weapon: