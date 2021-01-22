YouTuber Accidentally Shoots Himself in The Head

Instagram

He was firing .50 caliber rounds at steel plates from 4ft away — when one bullet made a return trip.

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel is lucky to be alive after he accidentally shot himself in the head.

The vlogger, who boasts 1.75million subscribers, was shooting metal plates with a .50 caliber gun from just 4ft away, when one of the bullets ricocheted and embedded in his forehead.

The 22-year-old informed fans of his close call on Thursday with a selfie immediately afterward, his face covered in blood.

"Not sure how I’m alive rn......" he wrote "I got hit with a .50 cal bullet ricochet from 4ft away right into my forehead.

"I'm ok they're just doing some scans to make sure I don't have swelling other than the 2" lump on my forehead and the copper jacket under my skin."

"I literally know what it feels to get hit with a .50 cal.... in the head......"

Hours later he updated followers with a photo from his hospital bed, showing the sizable hole right above his eye socket. A second pic showed the enormous casing, and the crumpled bullet that had done the damage.

"You look at life a little differently when you pull the trigger of your .50 cal and your head shakes and 🩸 starts dripping down past your eyes," he reflected. "I put my hand up and just felt metal sticking out and about passed out."

"Got a ct scan to be safe and they say my skull isn't cracked soo.... back to target practicing!!!

"For anyone wondering I was shooting steel plates from 4ft away like a boss to see how many it would go through. It went through 2....."