Olivia Jade Says She Doesn't Want to 'Rehash Things' As She Returns With YouTube Video

It's her first YouTube clip after a long absence amid the college admissions scandal fallout involving parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is back to her old stomping grounds of YouTube after almost a year-long absence.

On Thursday, the social media star welcomed her 1.86 million subscribers to her first post since she went radio silent on the platform amid the fallout of her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

"This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," the 21-year-old influencer began. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

"I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn't want it to, like, just start the vlog and me not address anything," she continued. "Obviously did my 'Red Table Talk' interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like, 'Why are you back?' you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I felt I needed to say on there."

ICYMI, back in December, Olivia Jade appeared on "Red Table Talk to speak out for the first time about her mother, Lori Loughlin, and father, Mossimo Giannulli, being found guilty of soliciting bribes to get Olivia Jade and sister Bella accepted to the University of Southern California. Lori has since been released from prison, while Mossimo remains behind bars.

During Thursday's broadcast, Olivia Jade made a "quick little editor's note" after mentioning the "Red Table Talk" interview because she "didn't want this to come up across the wrong way."

"I don't mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way," she explained. "I think what I was trying to get across is that I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most is apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at 'Red Table.' And so although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward. I just didn't want anybody to take it the wrong way and it seemed like I was being like, 'I went on 'Red Table' and now my name is cleared.' Like no, that's not it."

"But just for my own mental sanity, I don't want to keep rehashing things," Olivia Jade added. "I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube. So you don't have to watch. Nobody's forcing you. But I didn't want that to be misread, okay? Enjoy."

The latest video features Olivia Jade showing off what fans love best -- her daily routines. She brews coffee, makes a salad, prepares rice and talks skin care.

Most fans were in full support of Olivia Jade's return as one tweeted, "my queen @oliviajadee is back on youtube and i couldn't be any more happier," as another shared, "My life feels normal again."

However, some felt it was unnecessary, as a critic wrote, "something just doesn't sit right with me about olivia jade 'making a come back' ...no one wants to hear from u."

my queen @oliviajadee is back on youtube and i couldn’t be any more happier — gigi~tpwk is here🥳 (@hbweatherwonder) January 21, 2021 @hbweatherwonder

something just doesn’t sit right with me about olivia jade “making a come back” ...no one wants to hear from u — anita (@ineedapan) January 21, 2021 @ineedapan

in Olivia Jade's first vlog since the college admissions scandal she shows us how she makes rice pic.twitter.com/kjFuik9iqe — kate lindsay (@kathrynfiona) January 21, 2021 @kathrynfiona

look i know yall didn’t like her for a while and people had every right to. but i’m so happy to olivia jade back in my sub box. and i’m really sad watching her new video and having her constantly apologize for every little thing she says. — Meghan 🌙 (@MeghanOsleyy) January 21, 2021 @MeghanOsleyy

@oliviajadee IS DRINKING A BEER ON HER FIRST VIDEO BACK. it’s good to be home. as much hate i have given her since the scandal, she’s always been a OG of mine. HAPPY TO HAVE HER BACK — just me babyD (@AvgoustisDemi) January 21, 2021 @AvgoustisDemi