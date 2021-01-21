Noah Beck is Getting His Own Reality Show

Instagram

"It's shooting for the stars, but hopefully maybe receiving an Oscar in a few years. That's the goal."

Noah Beck is trying TV.

The TikTok star is starring in his own reality show, "Noah Beck Tries Thing", which debuts on Friday.

In the six-episode series, the 19-year-old will try his hand at new skills, recruiting help from some fellow social media superstars, such as YouTuber James Charles and "Dance Moms" alum Mackenzie Ziegler.

"I'm super excited," he told People. "My friends take me through a little bootcamp of what they're good at, and then they grade me at the end. You'll realize that I need to work on some things, but it was really fun."

"You're going to see me rap a little. You're going to see me cook," he says. "You're going to see me try putting makeup on one of the biggest makeup gurus in the world — so that one should be quite a show."

Another famous face set to guest star is Beck's own girlfriend and fellow TikTok giant, Dixie D'Amelio.

"Then, you're going to see me try to be the best boyfriend I can," Beck teased of that episode.

The couple, who have been dating for more than three months, are frequently accused of faking the relationship for show — something Beck shrugs off.

"The amount of times we've gotten like, 'Oh, this is just a publicity thing,' he told the publication. "But Dixie and I love each other. We're just like any other normal teenage couple. Yes, we have a huge spotlight on us, and it gets overwhelming — like these constant comments. But other than that, we're just two teenagers in love with each other and couldn't be happier."

"Sometimes, I don't even open my comment sections, because I don't want to see," he added. "There's no point in me seeing these negative things and kind of just doing it to myself. I can't take any of this personally."

"Noah Beck Tries Things" premieres on AwesomenessTV's digital platforms on Friday — and according to the star is hopefully the first step towards his "ultimate dream" of becoming an Academy Award winning actor.