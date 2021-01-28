Wendy Williams Spills Dirt on Ex's Girlfriend, His Involvement in Lifetime Films, Who She Owes an Apology

Bravo

Wendy offers background on the "less-than-smart woman" her ex allegedly had an affair and child with -- plus, what kind of reactions she expects her biopic and documentary to get, and who came up with the name "What a Mess!"

Wendy Williams promises there is way more tea that her fans don't know about in her upcoming Lifetime biopic and documentary, both airing Saturday, and that was after she spilled even more tea with Andy Cohen on Thursday.

The daytime diva dropped by the "Watch What Happens Life" clubhouse where she proved her usual affable open book, dropping deets on everything from the background of her ex, Kevin Hunter's, alleged girlfriend and baby mama.

She also spoke a little more about how he managed/controlled her career over the years, even costing her possible lucrative opportunities, and whether or not he was invited to be or tried to be a part of Lifetime's duo of projects about her life.

It wasn't all about Kevin, though he was a dominant topic of discussion, with Wendy also sharing her most intimidating interview, how they came up with the "What a Mess!" name for the documentary, and why she owes "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozado an apology.

Hilariously, according to Wendy, the name happened basically by accident. She said that Lifetime came to her with their best ideas and she just wasn't feeling any of them.

"None of them really rang to me, and I said, ‘What a mess!'" she shared. "I was just commenting on, oh my gosh, such brilliant creative minds and we can’t figure out a title, what a mess!"

"And then somebody said, 'Well then, that’s it,'" she continued. "I said, 'What?' They said, 'Wendy Williams: What a Mess!'" I said, 'There we go. What a mess.'"

Life can be a mess, and Wendy has almost always been an unapologetically open book about it, even if she kept Kevin's marital infidelity on the down-low until she found out his alleged mistress was pregnant.

When Andy asked her if she thought the film projects would make anyone angry, Wendy joked, "Yeah, stand in line behind my ex-husband."

"I expect people to be angry. I expect people to be sad for me still. I expect people to feel like I’m lying," she admitted. "But I also expect people to love me more and I want for people to learn life lessons out of it. I’ve been through a lot of things so maybe you don’t have to go through them, or maybe you’re going through the same thing."

While she fully expects Kevin to be angry, she also said pointedly, "I don't care what he thinks about it." To her credit, she left Andy's jaw agape when she said that she actually invited him to be a part of the documentary.

"I did invite him to participate in the documentary, where he could have said whatever he wanted," she told, with Andy confirming that no one was trying to guide what he said in the film.

She even advocated for him to have the opportunity to have the story after he declined to return any of Lifetime's calls.

"I finally called him and said, ‘Kev, Lifetime is calling you at my advisement. I want you to say what you want to say and speak your version of the truth regarding the documentary,'" she said, adding that "he rejected both things. He did not want to be part of the documentary, he didn’t want to be part of the movie."

Interestingly, for as much as she advocated for him to be able to tell his story, Wendy also revealed at a few points that she really doesn't know what that story looks like right now. While joking that she pays alimony for his life, she said, "You know, I don't know whether he's employed or not."

Elsewhere in the interview, she said she has "no idea" if Kevin is still with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, again name-dropping Sharina's alleged daughter with Kevin.

"I don’t know how they’re raising the daughter, Journey, who’s almost two years-- I think she’s two like next month or something," she told Andy. "That’s not my problem. My alimony for all three of them is on time every month."

It didn't stop her, however, from opening up a little bit about what she knew about Kevin's alleged long-time mistress. Wendy said she'd known about the affair for 13 to 15 years.

"She was one of these less-than-smart women who moved to the big city with bright lights and she wanted to be a model," Wendy said. "You know how the girls with the sparkler champagne bottles at the club, they get people to spend more money, they dress scantily clad and things like that."

She explained that in her heyday on the radio, she was often at these clubs hosting events, and that's where this particular aspiring model met her ex-husband. "Kevin’s problem is that Kevin ended up getting with this girl. She made herself available to him," Wendy said, quickly adding, "She was very disrespectful to me. Do you know he had the nerve to tell me that she admires me."

As for why she put up with it for so long, Wendy said it was as simple as that she was in love with Kevin, that she was living that white-picket-fence fantasy her parents had instilled in her from her youngest years. "There was really no option in my mind and [there] still isn’t," she said. "Being married is the Holy Grail."

And despite the heartache and struggle of losing a relationship of 25 years, Wendy has definitely not given up on love. "I want love," she said. "Where is he, like right now? If I walked outside right now, I would say, walk with me up the street -- virtual [sic] distancing -- and let’s go to the coffee shop."

She doesn't describe herself as "desperate," but rather as a woman who knows she can get the touch of a man if she wants ("that's the easy part, and you don't realize until you've lived a bit"), but rather is looking for someone to laugh with and be real with.

As part of finally owning up to and acknowledging Kevin's years of infidelity, Wendy did admit that there was someone she owed an apology. It came in response to Andy asking if she recalled the first time a celebrity got mad at her for something she said.

"Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozado was the first name that came to mind, with Wendy lamenting she doesn't have Evelyn's personal number and hasn't been able to connect with her professionally.

"I want to apologize to Evelyn," said Wendy, "Because she had that shoe store in Miami and she told me in no uncertain terms through another Housewife -- because Evenly wasn’t invited on the show anymore because Evelyn was spreading this rumor that Kevin was in there with another girl who wasn’t me, clearly, and was buying a pair of size not-eleven-and-a-half women’s shoe, do you understand?"

"So I want to apologize to Evelyn, because she saw something that I didn’t," Wendy admitted. "You know, I knew that he was cheating at that time, but I didn’t realize he was having the balls to actually go out and introduce her to his boys and take her on vacation."

She also revealed the interview that intimidated her the most, and she said it was more the lead-up to that chat -- honestly, it makes perfect sense. "Judge Judy," she said.

But when she came in, Wendy said she whispered something in her ear and that was all it took to put her at ease. As it turns out, Judy and her husband are both big fans of Wendy and her show, with Judy proving it by asking about segments, Wendy's shoe cam and the like.

More tea will surely be spilled -- with more fallout to come -- when "Wendy Williams: The Movie" and "Wendy Williams: What a Mess!" air back-to-back on Lifetime this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

