Rebel Wilson Says People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss

"I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

Rebel Wilson is opening up about being treated differently following her weight loss transformation.

While speaking with the Australian radio show "The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin" on Thursday, the actress said it's been "really interesting" to see how people treat her now compared to before she lost weight.

"I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I've always been quite confident. So it wasn't like I wasn't confident and then now I'm, like, super confident," explained Rebel. "I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you or whatever."

"And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you," she continued. "I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

"That to me has been really interesting," Rebel added. "Also, I find it interesting that people pay so much attention to like a weight loss transformation when there's so much going on in the world."

Meanwhile, Rebel has been keeping fans updated on her progress throughout her health journey by sharing photos and clips showing off her new figure.

"You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, loving myself,'" she said, joking that maybe she "should calm down a bit on that."

In late November, the "Bridesmaids" actress -- who deemed 2020 her "year of health" -- booked another stay at VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness resort in Austria, in the hopes of reaching her goal weight of 75 kilograms, or about 165 pounds. Rebel previously stayed at the resort -- where she was first introduced to the eating plan that she follows -- one year prior.

"I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," Rebel told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she hopes her trip will help "boost my immune system and lose my last two kilos."

While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier that month, Rebel reflected on her health journey, noting that she made her health a focal point after she turned 40 last March.

"I never really focused on my health which was probably obvious," she shared. "I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts. I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like I need to do a really holistic approach this time."

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally," she continued. "There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts. So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth."