Andy Cohen Claps Back at Calls to Cancel RHOC: 'You Mean ReBOOT' -- See Who's Ready to Return

Even Cohen's "WWHL" pal Meghan McCain jumped on the "Real Housewives of Orange Country" hate train, echoing growing sentiment for the OG series to just be canceled already.

Vicki Gunvalson may have laid claim to being the OG queen of the entire "Housewives" franchise, and there may be something to it. Just one season after she walked away for good, fans are crying out for Andy Cohen and Bravo to just cancel "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

But Andy Cohen had an easy counter to that suggestion. Even his pal Meghan McCain jumped on the bandwagon, responding to journalist Evan Ross Katz's call to pull the plug in the affirmative.

While there was plenty of drama over this past season, in particular related to Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd, which exploded yet again during the recent reunion special that wrapped the 15th season.

Apparently, it's just not as much fun as it was when they could see Vicki and Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino and Heather Dubrow get into the type of light, inconsequential -- yet overly dramatic -- antics that built this franchise.

Instead, you have Dodd getting raked over the coals for wearing a hat seen as being insensitive to Black Lives Matter, Windham-Burke drunkenly offering to get drugs for Shannon Beador's teen daughter and coming out as gay with, as she saw it, no support from the cast.

And now Dodd is saying she refuses to film with Windham-Burke, which is probably fine as we can't see producers wanting to keep that toxicity a part of the show. Drama and fights are all fine and well, but it should still be fun (at least for the viewers).

Maybe it was all just too real, or maybe the rancor between the ladies was too real. Whatever it was, it really didn't sit well with fans, who are apparently ready to just be over it all already.

If there's one thing Andy and his team know how to do, though, it's recast and revitalize a series. So of course, he countered the cancel calls with a "reBOOT" suggestion. This would certainly seem to suggest that he agrees with the sentiment that the show isn't working as it is.

But unlike some of the fans, he's not ready to throw out the whole series just yet. And he's got at least one former "RHOC" cast-member ready to jump back into the fray and help him out ... or is she?

It's definitely someone who knows how to get viewers talking -- whether they love her or hate her. And she knows how to make an entrance, as evidenced by the image she chose accompany her proclamation, "I'm here for the reBOOT."

Tamra might have just been going for the "BOOT" joke, but at the same time, she got "RHOC" fans all riled up thinking about the possibilities, good and bad, of her rejoining the franchise. She had the second longest tenure of anyone in this cast, behind Gunvalson, partying from Season 3 through 14.

Should a reBOOT look at veteran cast-members, or keep an eye out for exciting and interesting new faces to sprinkle in with a few returning personalities. It's not like everyone on the current cast is hated, right?

Oh, and while he's at it, McCain had one more suggestion for him.

One of the rare flops in the "Housewives" franchise, "RHDC aired for one short 11-episode season way back in 2010. That said, Cohen and company have found success with "Real Housewives of Potomac," which is pretty much already the reboot.

