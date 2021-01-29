Owner of 'Jewish Space Laser' Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Claim it Started California Wildfire

Getty

The satellite — which doesn't actually exist yet — cannot be weaponized, the company patiently explained.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been trending all week over a range of colorful reasons, be it harassing school shooting survivors, calling for Democrats to be executed or just plain old pushing QAnon.

But on Thursday another resurfaced gem threatened to eclipse them all: the Jewish Space Laser.

An (alas since-deleted) Facebook post from 2018 saw the Congresswoman theorize that the deadly Camp wildfire in California that killed 85 had been ignited by space solar generators firing the sun's energy back to Earth.

Governor Jerry Brown, the Vice-Chairman of Rothschild Inc, insider trading on PG&E stock, and the $77billion High Speed Rail project running through the exact same area were all involved, she claimed.

"I'm posting this in speculation because there are too many coincidences to ignore," she recklessly speculated at the time.

Laying out the supposed nefarious plot, she claimed several people had witnessed "what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires" — and they had pictures and videos to prove it.

In another recently discovered FB post, Marjorie Taylor Greene penned a conspiracy theory claiming that a space laser started the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in California. https://t.co/erp7UhN1AL pic.twitter.com/3TEFcSyVZb — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) January 28, 2021 @ehananoki

Pacific Gas and Electric Company ultimately were found liable for the fires, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and were forced to file for bankruptcy. However, no evidence of space laser-ing was ever found.

Linking to an old Alternative-energy-news.info article about the theoretical space lasers, Greene explained: "The idea is clean energy to replace coal and oil."

"If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I'm sure they wouldn't ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented."

"What would it look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don't know. I hope not!"

She concluded the post with the boast "But what do I know? I just like to read a lot [shrug emoji]."

But, as Solaren — the company behind the supposed galactic weapon pointed out on Friday — the self-declared bibliophile clearly didn't read everything about the project.

For one, Solaren hasn't quite gotten to the launching satellites into space stage yet.

Secondly, the contract between Solaren and PG&E dissolved in 2015 — three years before the fires started — because they were never able to generate the financing for it.

Thirdly — as the article Greene referenced clearly stated — the theoretical satellites would convert the solar energy to radio waves before transmitting them to Earth... which are both harmless and invisible, thus making them the unlikely source of those blue laser beams, much less the cause of any fires.

Thanks to their newfound viral fame, the company was forced to explain that its satellites — which do not even exist yet — "cannot" be weaponized.

"Solaren uses a different technology than described in the Facebook post, as we do not transmit power via lasers," it patiently explained. "Solaren uses radio frequencies to transmit power from Earth Orbit to a Receiving Station on Earth. Radio frequencies are what cell phones, radios and satellites use to transmit their signals."

"The Facebook post infers that lasers or blue beams of light caused the fires to erupt. As Solaren Space Solar does not use lasers for power transmissions, the described light phenomena 'as seen by witnesses in 2018' nor the fires could ever have been caused by Solaren Solar Power Satellites either then or in the future."

Needless to say, ridicule followed:

May I present to you: the Jewish Space Laser pic.twitter.com/93CR1LfRGv — Grace Friedman (@FriedmanGrace) January 29, 2021 @FriedmanGrace

🎶Oooooooh no

There goes Tokyo

Jewish Space Laser!🎶 https://t.co/olRA8rWrVG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 29, 2021 @pattonoswalt

“Jewish Space Laser” was the theme of my Bar Mitzvah party — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) January 29, 2021 @RandyRainbow

It’s funny until you realize there are lots of folks in the GOP now who believe this kind of shit https://t.co/5E88RJAJBj — andy lassner (@andylassner) January 29, 2021 @andylassner

It’s rainy In LA today, so NOW we have to worry about Jewish space lasers causing mudslides. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 29, 2021 @kathygriffin

How can you tell a Jewish space laser from a Gentile space laser? Askin’ for a friend. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 29, 2021 @TeaPainUSA

What I picture every time I read the phrase "Jewish space laser" pic.twitter.com/UiLxAWUAZY — jenbanim (@jenbanim) January 29, 2021 @jenbanim