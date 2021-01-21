Seth Rogen Slams 'Clown' Ted Cruz In Twitter War Over Paris Climate Accord

Getty

"Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again," tweeted Rogen, after Cruz came for him on Twitter.

President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris climate accord on his first day in office -- a move that sparked backlash from Senator Ted Cuz and ignited a Twitter battle between the Republican politician and actor Seth Rogen.

Cruz became a Twitter target on Wednesday evening when he repeated Donald Trump rhetoric by tweeting that "by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh."

"This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans," he added.

The Paris agreement, of course, is not something that just affects or benefits Paris and is an international effort to fight back against the effects of climate change -- something many on Twitter were quick to point out, including New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?" she wrote. "Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States."

Seth Rogen then got in on the action as well, replying directly to Cruz's tweet with a simple, "F--- off you fascist."

Cruz switched over to his personal account to call out Rogen's response with a separate tweet, tagging him and sharing a screen shot of the actor's reply on his page.

"Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen," he wrote. "If you're a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today's Dems are the party for you. If you're blue-collar, if you're a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing ... not so much. #JobsMatter"

Rogen replied directly to Cruz' tweet, writing, "Haha get f----- fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f---ing clown."

He then retweeted the Texan's post and added, "If you're a white supremacist fascist who doesn't find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherf----- for you. Also I'm in four unions."

Trump, of course, attacked Heidi Cruz's appearance during his 2016 campaign -- sharing an unflattering side-by-side of her with his own wife Melania Trump on Twitter. At the time, Cruz responded by writing, "Donald, real men don't attack women. Your wife is lovely, and Heidi is the love of my life."