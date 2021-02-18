Khloe Claps Back at Fan Asking if Kylie Can Be Friends with Jordyn Again

Getty

"I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with."

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a fan who asked if Kylie Jenner was "allowed" to be friends again with her former BFF Jordyn Woods.

In E!'s preview clip for the upcoming final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson some advice on how he can make his relationship with Khloe official once again.

With all appearing to be well with the duo who share daughter True, the fan was prompted to inquire about a Kylie and Jordyn reunion, as the two fell out when Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn in February 2019.

"So...is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan again?" the fan posted, according to commentsbycelebs.

Khloe responded, "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do."

"I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!" the Good American founder continued. "I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses."

She added, "By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F--- UP!"

Meanwhile, during the preview clip, Kim suggests the problem is that Khloe cares too much about what other people are going to think.

"Some days are good," says Tristan, who shares 2-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe. "And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what's going on with the media."

"I don't even think it's to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through," Kim replies. "I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

"She's carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts," Tristan explains, to which Kim adds, "I just never thought she was like that. That wasn't who she was. She was always, like, the tough Khloe that doesn't give a f---."

Tristan points out that, "You're never gonna get to the finish line if you're trying to always please the masses. You just gotta live for yourself."

The NBA star then cites Kim's relationship with Kanye West as an example.

"Like Ye, he don't give a damn if you like him or not," Tristan tells Kim. "But guess what, he's happy and he's gonna do it his way and you're gonna like him or not. That's why I respect him. You're gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it's either people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you're going to die doing it your way...That's my mentality. And she's gotta understand it too."

"Just do what the f--- makes you happy," he adds.

Kim suggests that Tristan have an honest conversation with Khloe and tell her he doesn't want to be a "kept secret" anymore.

"I just think that you should talk to her; that you should just tell her you don't want to rush her process, but if you were to just explain to her that you don't want to be this, like, kept secret because she is so embarrassed," the KKW beauty founder says. "Like, that makes you sad. And that makes you feel away."

The final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!