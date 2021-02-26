Amelia Hamlin Reacts to Claims She's 'Blackfishing' with Latest Instagram Post

Instagram

The model has turned off comments on the post that triggered the accusations, but the pictures remain up.

Fresh off of a Miami vacation getaway with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Scott Disick, model Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a series of pics to her Instagram that raised the eyebrows of several of her followers.

While comments have been shut off and cleared for the post, the 19-year-old daughter of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories to share the basic sentiment that she'd been receiving, and respond to it.

"I'm receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo," she wrote. "I am being told that I am 'black fishing.'" In the pictures in question, Hamlin's skin tone appears noticeably darker than most of her other posts, including one from just ten days prior.

The phrase blackfishing was coined by journalist Wanna Thompson as a way to describe non-Black (mostly white) people who might modify their hair, skin tone or other features with products or even cosmetic surgery in an effort to appear Black, or more Black. It is often associated with social media influencers.

"Thank you all for educating me on this topic," Hamlin continued in her post, before quickly denying that this is what's going on.

Instead, she explained, "I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily. There is no self tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color."

She concluded by emphasizing, "I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense."

Hamlin's Instagram photos have been coming under increasing scrutiny from followers, with another recent incident getting a lot of attention after one fan criticized a lingerie photo shoot earlier this month.

"@lisarinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic]," wrote the fan, to which Rinna quickly replied in defense of her daughter, "What is wrong with you? This is my child."

