Lisa Rinna Fires Back After Troll Calls Amelia Gray's Lingerie Pics 'Disgusting'

Getty

"@lisarinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see????"

Lisa Rinna proved a proud mama bear who will defend her cubs after a fan came for her youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The battle began when the 19-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a set of racy lingerie photos for one of her professional gigs. She captioned the post, "easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london....."

Many fans showed support for the rising star, as one commented, "True beauty of a woman is to have a self confidence with her body. It's beautiful!"

However, some found the Instagram photo slide a little too risque, as a critic shared, "@lisarinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic]."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member was quick to reply, writing, "What is wrong with you? This is my child."

Lisa has had to defend Amelia in the past, as fans once questioned how the teenager could afford a $5,700-a-month apartment in Los Angeles after it was featured in an episode of "RHOBH."

"It's all her money," Lisa explained during the "RHOBH" reunion. "I'm not even helping her a thousand dollars."

"That's her modeling money," she added. "Amelia Gray makes more money than all of us."

The former soap opera star also had to put a few naysayers in their place when she was called out for a sexy snap herself.

"What is wrong with you???? You are supposed to be a role model," shared a fan, commenting on Lisa's nude birthday pic post for her 57th birthday.

With expert sass, Lisa replied, "Yes, and..."