Bryce Hall Apologizes to Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio For 'Insensitive' Stripper Prank

The TikTok star also surprised Beck and D'Amelio with a gift.

In a video shared to his YouTube channel on Thursday, the 21-year-old social media star expressed his regrets to the TikTok couple after he pulled an "insensitive" prank, in which he had strippers twerk near a blindfolded Beck, 19, while D'Amelio, 19, watched over FaceTime.

Rather than just share his apology with words, Hall also surprised Beck and D'Amelio with a special gift: a getaway for the couple at a Malibu hotel.

"Two videos ago, I did that insensitive, dickhead prank on Noah, the cheating prank with Dixie, so today I'm surprising Noah and Dixie with a nice hotel on the beach," Hall began in his video, while standing outside of the hotel.

"This isn't going to make up for anything that I did, but it's the thought that counts," he added.

However, before giving Beck the lavish gift, Hall decided to pull another little prank.

Apparently in an effort to poke fun at the initial prank, Hall had a male friend dress up as a stripper and dance on a blindfolded Beck.

"Didn't we learn from this last time?" Beck asked, who had a mask covering his eyes.

"Think I'd be stupid enough to do the same thing twice?" Hall jokingly teased, before taking off Beck's blindfold. "My friend, the answer is yes!"

After the pals all laughed in response, Hall then became serious as he revealed the present he purchased for Beck and D'Amelio.

"There's a second part. I have a present for you, my friend. It's actually both a gift to you and Dixie," he told beck, handing him a box.

"'To: Doah. Sorry my prank sucked,'" Beck said, reading the card out loud. "It didn't suck, it was a good prank."

"I got you a suite right next to the Malibu pier," Hall explained and Beck thanked his pal for the kind gesture.

Beck called D'Amelio to tell her about Hall's gift.

"He did something nice for us as like an apology," he prefaced before handing the phone to Hall, who told D'Amelio he felt "bad" for the prank.

"Thank you, Bryce!" D'Amelio replied. "That's very kind...I appreciate it."

This comes just a few days after Beck called on Hall to apologize to D'Amelio for the stripper prank.

"Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line. It was a bit disrespectful, and he apologized to me. But he shouldn't be apologizing to me. He should be apologizing to Dixie. But he knows. There's really not much more to it," Beck told photographers last Sunday while leaving dinner at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood.

He continued, "I had no idea what it was. I thought it was going to be a cute little animal… or some kind of scary animal. I didn't think it was going to be strippers. But it is what it is. Some people were like, 'Oh, he definitely knew.' But I would not let that happen."

D'Amelio's mom, Heidi D'Amelio, also slammed Hall for the prank. While chatting with celebrity photog Kevin Wong, the D'Amelio matriarch described Hall's shenanigans as "trash" and "hurtful."

Although Hall ultimately apologized and deemed the prank as "insensitive," Hall hasn't removed the video from his YouTube channel.

However, it appears everything has been smoothed over between Hall and the couple.