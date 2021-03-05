Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora Try to Hash Things Out, It Doesn't Go Well (Exclusive)

Bravo

Don't expect these to to become besties anytime soon.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" costars Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora clearly have a long way to go before they consider each other friends.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's new episode, the two meet up for dinner in an attempt to clear the air ... but end up clearing their throats by singing over each other instead. Yes, singing.

Kenya's been in the doghouse since the cast trip to Isle of Palms, South Carolina for Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party. One issue: Moore decided to fly herself there on a private jet and brought her daughter Brooklyn along without telling any of the women. That didn't sit well with any of the other moms in the group, who were seen having emotional goodbyes with their own kids before leaving.

Not only did Drew think it was shady to not extend the kid invite to the rest of the group, she also felt like Kenya has been guarded around her and not entirely open.

"If I could have brought my daughter, why didn't you tell me or given me a heads up, as I'm trying to open up and get to know you?" asked Drew as the two met up to try and hash it out. "I was asking about your husband and your marriage and I felt like there was this guard up."

"Drew, that's not true," Kenya interrupted. "When it came to my husband, I did open up to you about it ... but because of something we cannot even speak about, I don't know how to address you."

As Moore continued to interrupt, Sidora started singing, "You're not letting me talk!" In a confessional, Kenya mocked Drew's musical outburst, singing, "Drew, why the hell are you singing?!"

"You took that somehow to mean I was not being open with you or whatever, because you asked me about one isolated thing I could not talk about," Moore then told her. "I don't know what else to say, to me it's a reach."

"I don't think getting clarity is a reach, I think clarity is clarity," replied Sidora.

On Sunday's episode, the women will all reunite for a hayride, but it's "interrupted by news that unearths trust issues within the group," says Bravo. As Cynthia's wedding approaches, she's also "met with minor setbacks that can cause major disasters."