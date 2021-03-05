Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Caroline on Why She Loves Threesomes

Getty

She describes life as a unicorn — a person who hooks up with couples.

Rudy Giuliani may be conservative — but his daughter certainly isn't.

Caroline Rose Giuliani has opened up about her sex life as a "unicorn": a person who hooks up with couples.

In a lengthy essay for Vanity Fair, entitled "A Unicorn’s Tale: Three-Way Sex With Couples Has Made Me a Better Person", the 32-year-old describes in great detail her navigation of the world of polyamory.

"I was in a long-term, loving, monogamous relationship that my body begged me to end before it progressed to an engagement," she wrote. "At the time, I didn't fully understand what was missing from that relationship, but I did know that my partner loved me despite my weird wildness, while I yearned to be with someone who loved me because of it."

Exiting that, she "immediately began to make up for lost time" and had enough sex to break her stainless steel bed, while also exploring her sexuality.

While she never mentions her father's name in the piece, Caroline does contrast her experimental phases in high school and college — which were "inextricably intertwined with adolescent angst and rebellion" — to the ones she was going through now in adulthood, which were "much more peaceful".

"It was not reacting or crying out but intentionally searching," she said adding that finding the strength to explore that side of her personality helped her better cope with depression, anxiety, and the "lingering cognitive effects of adolescent anorexia."

She goes on to describe how she discovered the app Feeld, where the sexually adventurous can go to find one another... which is how she met "Oliver and Isabella"; while chatting on the app Isabella mentioned that she was "looking for someone to dominate her but be submissive to her boyfriend."

"Intimacy between two people is like ping-pong," she describes, "but with three people, it's like volleying a ball with no net, and no blueprint. That openness has changed my life."

"When a couple invites me into their bed, I not only get welcomed into the midst of their preexisting connection, but also get to forge a new one with them based on their trust that I will respect the boundaries of their relationship," she wrote. "This is a vulnerable position all around: for the couple in opening their connection to a newcomer, and for the unicorn in entering a power dynamic where they are the only one without an established teammate."

She describes her first date with the couple, which ended up back at their place, where she had sex with Oliver "while Isabella watched—actively."

"She was a 'cuckqueen,' which is a woman who enjoys role-playing 'humiliation' this way," Caroline explained. "Many aspects of the encounter were pleasurable and fun, but the most engrossing sensation was feeling Oliver’s palpable love for Isabella flow through me. There was no doubt that his desire to fulfill her was the deeper motivation for filling me."

Caroline says she yearns for a world in which we talk about sex as comfortably as we talk about food or the weather. Because of her openness on the subject, she says she has been slut-shamed most of her life.

"For concerned citizens inclined to respond to my sexual liberation by reminding me to respect myself — it's baffling how many well-intentioned, 'woke' people let this kind of sexist rhetoric slip out — I hope this piece helps you understand that I do respect myself, arguably even more than I did before I started sleeping with couples," she concludes.