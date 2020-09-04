Celebrity Throuples & Other Famous Uncommon Relationships

Instagram

Sometimes conventional relationships aren’t for everyone!

Intimate relationships come in all shapes and sizes -- including Hollywood romances!

In particular, there's been quite a few celebs who have been open about their three person relationships -- AKA a "throuple." These famous faces include Charlie Sheen and Bella Thorne and recently, "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay, who claimed she was in a throuple with John Mayer and her friend Stacie Adams back in 2008.

Beyond throuples, other celebrities have revealed their unique relationship situations which includes polyamorous groups and open relationships. The exact details of how these romantic partnerships work can be varied but these stars are sharing what works best for them.

Read on to hear all about these celeb relationships!

1. John Mayer, Scheana Shay & Stacie Adams

John Mayer was reportedly in a throuple relationship with "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay and her friend Stacie Adams, who many may know from "The Hills." Scheana dished about the trio's relationship, which she says took place in 2008 following John's split from Jennifer Aniston.

After Scheana and John met at a party in Beverly Hills, they began hanging out with her then-roommate Stacie at John's home. "This went on for about six months that we hung out...It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention," Scheana said on the "Flashbacks" podcast.

She added that after the relationship ended, John continued to talk to Stacie, leading to a falling out between the friends. Thankfully, the duo were eventually able to rekindle their friendship.

2. Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau & Mod Sun

Bella Thorne has been open about her non-monogamous dating life, beginning with her relationship with both influencer Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun.

"I don't think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana. Yeah, we joke around about [polyamory], but we aren't in the sense that we don't put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is," Bella told Gay Times.

Looking back on the relationship in a YouTube video, Tana says the relationship was based more so on sharing Bella, explaining,"It's funny because meeting Bella and going into it...Here I am just coming in and Bella wants me here but she has a whole ass boyfriend and he wasn't my boyfriend and I didn't want him to be my boyfriend. He didn't want me to be his girlfriend. It was this weird thing of him and I sharing her. But after time, it became so harmonious and absolutely normal to us."

While the trio have all gone their separate ways, Bella is now in a relationship with Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo. At one point, Bella was also dating Alex Martini but they appear to have ended their relationship.

3. Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton has not confirmed that she has been a part of a polyamorous relationship, but she has shared about her interesting living situation. At one point in time, Tilda was reportedly living with the father of her children, John Byrne, as well as her new partner Sandro Kopp.

"It's all quite boring, really. The father of my children and I are good friends, and I'm now in a very happy other relationship. And we're all really good friends. It's a very happy situation. Life doesn't have to be complicated. You just have to have compassion with yourself and stop blaming yourself when things do get complicated," Tilda told Daily Mail.

4. Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller says they are part of a polyamorous sex group, called a polycule, which is made up of men and women that they have met over time. The selection process is intense and requires a strong connection with the group.

"I'm trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I'm married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet. And then they are in the squad – the polycule. And I know they're going to love everyone else in the polycule because we’re in the polycule, and we love each other so much," Ezra told Playboy.

5. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen has been open about his many relationships and back in 2011, he dated two women who he referred to as his goddesses. Charlie’s throuple was made up of Bree Olson and Natalie Kenly, who were both 24 while dating Charlie.

"These are the women that I love, that have completed the three parts of my heart," Charlie said in an interview with ABC News.

Bree added, "Natty and Charlie have their own special connection. I have my own connection with Charlie and then Natty and I have our own relationship."

5. Baron Vaughn

"Grace and Frankie" actor Baron Vaughn says he has been in a variety of non-monogamous relationships including throuples, but they only involved women.

"It can be daunting, it depends what you want out of it. And also what style you do, because there are many styles...There've been a couple times where I've been in a triad, which is essentially an equilateral 'throuple,' some people might call it, where everyone was in a relationship with everyone else," Baron said on Reality Bytes.

Despite his previous relationships, Baron tied the knot to just one woman, his wife Rhiannon, in 2019.

6. DeRay Davis

Comedian DeRay Davis has been dating his girlfriends Coco Crawford and Caro Peguero for over five years. The throuple even gave an inside look at their lives together on DeRay's Oxygen show "Living with Funny" back in 2016.

"They're very comfortable, because I'm very open. I don't make it where it's all, 'Oooh, look what I'm doing!' I'm not a player," DeRay said on The Rea l .

7. Nico Tortorella & Bethany Meyers

Nico Tortorella and their wife Bethany Meyers were together for 11 years before getting married in 2018. Nico says that while having multiple relationships can be "beautiful," it's definitely not for everyone.

"I am actually like a serial monogamist inside of my polyamorous relationship. I like to only date like, one other person at a time outside of my primary relationship," Nico told Pedestrian.tv, adding, the couple is definitely not "sleeping with a bunch of people all the time."