2021 Grammy Awards: Every Moment That Went Viral (Updating Live)

These are the moments Twitter just couldn't stop talking about.

Music's biggest night is here, although -- like every other award show this year -- the Grammy's will probably a little different in 2021.

Trevor Noah was tapped as this year's host and will hit the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, while winners will likely accept either in the house ... or from the comfort of their own homes.

Performers include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa. Heading into the awards, Beyonce Knowles led the pack with a whopping nine nominations, while close behind her -- with six noms apiece -- are Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch. Justin Bieber picked up four, Harry Styles took home three noms and BTS, Meghan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus and Doja Cat all scored their first nominations ever.

We'll keep track of all the moments and performances that popped on Twitter all night right here ... keep coming back for more throughout the evening!

Here's what's trending so far ...

The Grammy Preshow Wins

Megan accepting "Best Rap Performance" award for "Savage Remix" at the 63rd #GRAMMYs.🥺 pic.twitter.com/gdDcGRVKvT — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq2) March 14, 2021 @theestallionhq2

A number of awards were handed out before the telecast even began, with trophies getting dolled out during the pre-show. One of the most surprised to take home a win right off the bat was Megan Thee Stallion, who won Best Rap Performance for her track "Savage" with Beyonce -- her first Grammy ever.

After a good thirty shocked seconds of celebration, the rapper thanked God, her grandmother, Beyonce and her fans, as she got choked up. "Just thank everybody who is rocking with me and riding with me for a long time. I love y'all so much. Thank you for just believing in me, hotties."

THREE GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS IN ONE PICTURE: BEYONCÉ, MEGAN THEE STALLION, AND BLUE IVY CARTER pic.twitter.com/oWxGJ5jWJH — juliaˣ⁴ (@JuliaTimesThree) March 14, 2021 @JuliaTimesThree

BLUE IVY is COMING for that EGOT!!! — ryan mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) March 14, 2021 @TheSlayGawd

blue ivy winning a grammy is 100% what we all needed on this sunday afternoon — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) March 14, 2021 @scotthoying

The Knowles/Carter family is one of the most Grammy award-winning families ever.



Beyoncé

Jay-Z

Solange

and now Blue Ivy Carter #GRAMMYs — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 14, 2021 @MrErnestOwens

Other big wins went to Beyonce and Blue Ivy -- the 9-year-old's first win, as one of the youngest nominees ever -- for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," Ice T for Best Metal Performance with his band Body Count and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who picked up the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for "Rain on Me." That win edged out BTS in their first and only Grammy nomination for 2021.

At 9 years old, Blue Ivy Carter is just the second musician under the age of 10 to win a Grammy. #GRAMMYs — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) March 14, 2021 @PopBangHugh