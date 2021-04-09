Elijah Wood Claps Back at Patrick Schwarzenegger Over Indiana Jones Criticism

Getty / Twitter

Don't cross the Wood-Bridge.

If you wanna criticize the new Indiana Jones film, you gotta go through Elijah Wood first.

Patrick Schwarzenegger found that out the hard way on Friday when he turned his nose up at the announcement of the beloved franchise returning for a fifth time, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge starring alongside Harrison Ford.

"I love Indiana Jones but just not sure about this," Arnie's son tweeted... and almost immediately, Wood snapped back.

not sure about what exactly? the mighty force of Phoebe Waller-Bridge? the brilliant James Mangold? — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 9, 2021 @elijahwood

"not sure about what exactly?" he asked. "the mighty force of Phoebe Waller-Bridge? the brilliant James Mangold?"

Schwarzenegger was forced to quickly clarify that he had no problem with either the new female lead nor the director, but with Indy being dragged out of retirement yet again.

"Another film!" he assuaged, which seemed to satisfy the Lord of the Rings star.

"haha. fair!" Wood tweeted in reply, adding: "a chance for redemption is hopeful".

a chance for redemption is hopeful — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 9, 2021 @elijahwood

As Schwarzenegger no doubt remembers, the original Indiana Jones trilogy is beloved by critics and audiences alike; the first film in particular, 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark", currently enjoys a near perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But 2008's reboot, "Indian Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull", which introduced Shia LaBeouf, was not as warmly welcomed; only a relatively poor 78 percent of critics liked it, and it is by miles the worst received film among audiences, at a paltry 53 percent.

As for the new film, OG director Steven Spielberg will step back into a producer's role alongside Star Wars' Kathleen Kennedy, thus handing the reins to "Logan" director Mangold.

Thankfully, maestro John Williams will return once again to revisit his legendary score.

As for why he was so sore at Schwarzenegger, maybe it was because a nine-year-old Elijah Wood once auditioned for a role in 1990's "Kindergarten Cop", only to be told his performance wasn't believable?