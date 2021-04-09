Texas Dad Charged With Manslaughter After Two Children Dumped Out of Backhoe Bucket and Run Over

Denton County Jail

Several members of the family were riding on board when the bucket activated.

A Texas dad has been charged with the manslaughter of his two children after he ran them over in a John Deer backhoe, police claim.

Vijender Chauhan, 40, was driving the digger in Roanoke on Sunday with a number of adults and children riding on various parts of the machinery, the Denton Record Chronicle reported.

His 11-year-old son Shivraj and seven-year-old daughter Sonakshi were riding in the front bucket, when it suddenly tipped them out and under the oncoming vehicle.

"Preliminary investigation indicates a John Deere backhoe was traveling southwest on Chapel Hill Court with multiple children and adults riding on various moving parts of the backhoe," a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told the publication.

"While in motion, the driver of the backhoe operated equipment causing the front bucket to dump, and occupants riding in the bucket fell to the ground."

Two more children and an adult were taken to local trauma centers with injuries. Chauhan himself was not hurt.

As well as two counts of second-degree manslaughter, Chauhan also faces three counts of endangering a child, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He posted $280,000 bail the day of his arrest and was released.

If convicted of manslaughter, he could face a maximum 20 year prison sentence for each count.

The victims attended the private $25k-per-year Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth; school head Blair Lowry confirmed the loss to the Forth Worth Star Telegram.