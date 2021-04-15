Colton Underwood Shares First Instagram Post Since Coming Out: 'I Have a Lot to Learn'

Getty

Underwood thanks the friends and family who have supported him -- including a few pro-football players who replied in the comments.

Colton Underwood wiped his Instagram page clean on Tuesday night, before he came out as gay on Wednesday morning. Today, he shared his first post-coming out update.

The former "Bachelor" star wrote, "I have a lot to learn, but I have come a long way." He added, "To the people in my corner, I love you. Without you, I wouldn't be here."

The post included a collection of photos, showing him with his family, his dog, friends and Gus Kenworthy, who will appear on the reality star's upcoming Netflix show.

Kenworthy was one of the first to reply in the comments, writing, "Love you and proud of you. Everybody is on their own journey and some are more difficult than others." He added, "Yours has not been the easiest nor has it been the hardest and you are doing your best which is the best you can do. Honored to be your friend."

As Underwood was once signed as an undrafted free agent to the NFL, he found a slew of support from professional football players too.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback and fellow Illinois State alum Davontae Harris wrote, "You're supported brotha 🤞🏾," while Nathan Palmer shared, "Proud of you my guy ✊🏿🤞🏿."

And Clay Harbor, the NFL star who appeared on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," posted "Happy for you brother 🙌"

He also told Extra that Underwood had confided in him about his sexuality a week before coming out on "Good Morning America."

"He was worried about people judging him," Harbor said of Underwood. "I was like, 'I am not going to lie -- there are going to be some people that are going to say some stuff that might be hurtful. You've got to block that out. There are going to be a lot more people you can help and people that support you.'"

"I kind of just told him it would be good, give him a chance to be a teacher about something that he's experienced and he can really teach and help people through similar situations."

Harbor said they spoke about Cassie Randolph, Underwood's ex whom he dated for a year after meeting on "The Bachelor."

"I asked him if he had told her and at that time he had said he hadn't and he didn't know if he was going to tell her before or after the interview."