Teresa Giudice Says 'Enough Is Enough,' Calls Out 'Toxic People' Targeting Cast and Families

Getty

In an impassioned post to her Instagram, the RJONJ star accuses people "not affiliated with the show" with spreading "toxicity" and "lies," which has people now "attacking our children, going after our businesses."

For as long as there has been a Real Housewives of New Jersey, there has been a Teresa Giudice at the center of it -- and often at the center of a lot of its drama. And yet, after 14 seasons, the reality queens says she's never seen anything like what's been happening lately.

In a post to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Giudice called out those she believes are stirring the "toxicity" and engaging in completely inappropriate, uncalled for, and potentially dangerous behavior.

"I have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last 14 seasons and during that time I have seen and been a part of my share of drama with my cast mates," she began her message.

"What is happening off camera on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Giudice's post went on, "It has affected all of us on the cast and our families. They are attacking our children, going after our businesses and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic."

She concluded her message by pleading, "This hate and toxicity has to stop. I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough." She then signed it, "Love Love Love Teresa."

Perhaps appropriately, she appears to have turned comments off on the post.

While GIudice didn't specify who she believes is trying to promote themselves on the backs of the RHONJ cast or what "false narratives and lies" are being spread, her post comes amid the most tumultuous season in the show's history.

At the heart of the drama, as has been the case for many years now, are Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Their relationship had been fractured, but now appears to be fully broken with no chance of reconciliation.

In part because of this, with the pair refusing to even film together in the current season, there has been discussion of either resting the show, recasting, or otherwise retooling it. Production even canceled the usual reunion show due to the ongoing drama, though everyone involved promises that the finale will offer satisfactory closure for fans.

While Gorga has expressed a willingness to face a cast shakeup on the show, telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes ... I agree with that 100 percent."

"I think things have gotten really toxic. There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out," she continued. "It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."

A few days later on July 9, Giudice said on Live with Kelly and Mark that she was "not leaving. I started the show." She then qualified her remarks by saying, "When Bravo wants me to leave, that's when I'll leave."