Films With The Most Nominations at the 2021 Oscars

Everett Collection

One flick rounded up 10 nominations ahead of the ceremony!

There's no shortage of incredible films nominated at this year's Academy Awards. Despite movie theaters being shuttered for much of 2020, these films made their debut to critical acclaim and massive praise from viewers. And while getting just one nomination from The Academy is a huge honor, quite a few flicks racked up numerous nods for their impressive screenplays, cinematography, and cast.

Find out which films got the most nominations...

1. "Mank" - 10 Nominations

This year's list of Oscar nominees was topped by "Mank," which received an impressive 10 nominations including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. Stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried also earned nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

The black and white biographical drama was released on Netflix in November and takes place in 1930s Hollywood as scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz races to finish "Citizen Kane."

2. "The Father" - 6 Nominations

"The Father" is also up for Best Picture at the upcoming award ceremony and also has nominations in five other categories including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Anthony Hopkins is also up for Best Actor while Olivia Colman received a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

The film follows an elderly man who defiantly lives alone and refuses the assistance that his daughter encouragingly offers. As his circumstances continually change, his memory ebbs and flows and his grip on reality begins to unravel. Meanwhile, his daughter must cope with the grief of losing her father while he's still alive.

3. "Judas and the Black Messiah" - 6 Nominations

"Judas and the Black Messiah'" is also up for six nominations which includes Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography. Stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield are both up for Best Supporting Actor.

The film tells the true story about the betrayal and assassination of Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton, who was killed by the FBI when he was just 21-years-old.

4. "Minari" - 6 Nominations

"Minari" received six nods from The Academy in the categories of Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung were also nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

The semi-autobiographical film follows a South Korean family who move to a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s in pursuit of the American Dream. While facing the challenges of their new life, they find the strength to be resilient and discover what's really important in raising a family and making a home.

5. "Nomadland" - 6 Nominations

"Nomadland" earned six nominations at this year's Oscars from Best Picture to Best Film Editing. Chloé Zhao is the front-runner to become the first woman of color to win Best Director while Frances McDormand received a nod in the Best Actress category.

The movie follows a woman in her sixties, who packs up her van and leaves her town in rural Nevada following the Great Recession. She sets off on the road to explore a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad in the American West.

6. "Sound of Metal" - 6 Nominations

"Sound of Metal" was recognized by The Academy in six categories including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound. Riz Ahmed was also nominated for Best Actor while Paul Raci is up for Best Supporting Actor.

The film follows the emotional journey of a heavy-metal drummer who begins to experience intermittent hearing loss, which he's told will rapidly worsen. With the fear that his life is over, his girlfriend checks the recovering heroin addict into a sober house for the deaf, in hopes that it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. As he adjusts to his new life, he must choose between his equilibrium and reclaiming the life he once knew.

7. "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - 6 Nominations

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" received quite a few Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. Sacha Baron Cohen also received a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

The movie is based on the true events surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention, where a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The seven organizers of the protest were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the U.S. government.

8. "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" - 5 Nominations

"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" was nominated five times at this year's Oscars, including Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Chadwick Boseman was also posthumously nominated for Best Actor while Viola Davis earned a Best Actress nod.

The Netflix drama is based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play of the same name and tells the story of trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey as tensions rise between herself, her ambitious horn player, and white management determined to control her.

9. "Promising Young Woman" - 5 Nominations

"Promising Young Woman" earned five Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Carey Mulligan was also nominated for Best Actress for her lead role.

The film follows a young woman whose future is derailed by a mysterious and tragic event. She sets out for revenge, seeking vengeance by living a secret double life at night. Then, an unexpected encounter suddenly gives her the chance to right the wrongs of the past.

10. "News of the World" - 4 Nominations

"News of the World" received four nods from The Academy including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Production Design.