Mama June Talks with Andy Cohen About Reality TV Regrets, Recovery ... and Starring in a Porn?

The reality TV star who first rose to fame as Honey Boo Boo's mom on "Toddlers & Tiaras" says she still loves Geno -- hilariously had no idea who Andy Cohen was.

That's the kind of brutal honesty that quickly made her a fan-favorite when she first appeared as young Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's mom on "Toddlers & Tiaras." From there, June's path to reality stardom was set.

She and her entire family were the subject of the next chapter of her reality life, gaining even more fame for the down-home charm and goofy antics. But things took a more serious turn in recent years as June spiraled into a serious addiction.

"In a year we probably spent over a million dollars, because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 a day," June said of her drug addiction shared with boyfriend Geno Doak. She lost custody of Alana along the way, who now lives with her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

While the family has made it clear that they have very strong feelings -- and not good ones -- about Geno, whom they blame largely for June's descent into addiction, she continues to stand by her man. Both are reportedly now sober and in recovery.

"It's not his fault that I had my addiction," she told Andy. "I believe that during our addiction, both of us what I call our crazy state of mind and sometimes you got to love people through their addiction. He loved me through my addiction, and I've loved him through his addiction."

But in their deepest moments, June admits that she sold off her Georgia home and other personal possessions to keep up with their habit. "Addiction is real, guys. I'm a real person, I have real issues and that's what I share with people," she said.

So does she have any regrets about letting the cameras into her life? Her family's stardom in reality television certainly allowed her to even have the financial luxury to blow a million dollars on cocaine and more.

"The only difference between my addiction and someone else's addiction is I just had more money and more abundance to spend it," June told TooFab back in March.

Still, June says she has no regrets. "If you start regretting what you've done, then you shouldn't have done that s--- in the first place," she told Andy. Further, she has no intention of turning off the cameras any time soon.

And while speaking of having no regrets, June even went so far as to joke that she would never do pornography -- well, at least until she sheds the 60 pounds she says she's gained during quarantine.

Or was it a joke?

"Mama June: Road to Redemption" airs Fridays on WE tv.