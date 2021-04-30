Justin Bieber's Dreadlocks Are Fine Says Tamika Mallory (Exclusive)

TooFab

He doesn't have to say sorry... as long as he acknowledges where they come from.

Justin Bieber's dreadlocks are totally fine, according to civil rights activist Tamika Mallory.

The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new 'do earlier this week.

But according to the Women's March leader, Bieber's hairstyle is not offensive — as long as he acknowledges where it came from.

"I think its fine," she said. "As long as Justin Bieber acknowledges where dreadlocks come from, and the history — the deep, rich history — of where that look comes from, and that style: it's fine."

"I don't think we can police what people wear," she continued. "But I think we do have to make sure that folks don't act like they invented something new, because there is a deep African culture that's associated with dreadlocks."

While some have called for the "Lonely" hitmaker to apologize, Mallory does not think this is necessary.

"Everybody has their own opinion," she said. "My particular perspective is that he should acknowledge that he's wearing something and copying the look of people who started this many many many many many many moons ago, and it certainly is of African culture."

And if any of his white fans wish to copy him — the same applies to them.