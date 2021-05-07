Megan Fox On Why Britney Spears' Music Saves Her From Dying in Plane Crash

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The actress also nails an impression of the pop star.

Megan Fox said she keeps a Britney Spears playlist on hand to keep her from dying in a plane crash.

In a hilarious interview on "The Kelly Clarkson" show, the "Transformers" vet, 34, explained how her fear of flying came to be after she started traveling for work regularly between Los Angeles and New York City.

"I was like, 'I'm kind of pushing the statistics now because I'm flying so often," she said. "And that's where the fear came from because it's like, yeah if you fly twice a year you're good but not if you're flying like twice a week."

"What I did and what I do recommend to people if you hit turbulence and you're like, 'I don't like how this feels,' I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn't gonna die to," Fox continued. "Which, for me, that was Britney Spears."

Host Kelly Clarkson chimed in, laughing, "Cause you're not gonna go out like that!"

And with that, Megan laid down her pitch perfect impression of the pop princess, singing the line, "I'm not a girl -- not yet a woman."

"Like -- that's not the soundtrack to my death," she added, with Kelly cracking up. "So, that always made me feel better. Also, you're not gonna meet God on a like, 'Oh baby, baby,' and then you're dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe in that moment."

"So for me, that was really helpful."

Megan went on to say anything from Back Street Boys or The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men" should be upbeat enough to keep one from meeting their maker on a plane ride.

But she warned against putting Kansas in a playlist, as "Dust in the Wind" may hit the headphones.

"And then you might go down with that song."

Her theory appears to be right on track, as she's enlisted it since at least 2009 when she spoke about it during an interview with Conan O'Brien.

On Kelly's show, the star also dished on rising her three sons during the pandemic, calling it a "UFC Fight Night" everyday in her household.

"Forks are weapons," she joked. "We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe."

However, at the end of the day, the three boys she shares with ex Brian Austin Green -- Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four -- all get along.