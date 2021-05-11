Margot Robbie Promises to Keep 'Pestering' WB for Poison Ivy-Harley Quinn Teamup

Everett Collection

We thank Margot for her persistence on this one.

Poison Ivy would be back on the big screen if Margot Robbie had her way.

In a new interview with Den of Geek, the actress responsible for bringing new life to Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe confirmed she has been pushing -- and will continue to push -- studio heads on getting the red-headed, nature-loving supervillain back into the fold.

"Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time," she said. "They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.'"

Harley and Ivy are girlfriends in the comics, a storyline that is just starting to be explored on the HBO Max animated "Harley Quinn" series with Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell. "I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun," added Robbie. "So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry."

Uma Thurman last played the villain on the big screen in 1997's "Batman & Robin," a movie that has faced its fair share of criticism over the years. While "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" did introduce Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Cassandra Cain, Ivy sadly didn't make the cut -- though there's always room for her in a sequel, right? Director Cathy Yan already said she'd love to make that happen.

Robbie previously spoke about her love for Ivy while speaking with PrideSource in 2018 as well.

"If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they're actually sexually involved as a couple," she said at the time. "I've been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe. Because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I'm looking to explore that on screen."