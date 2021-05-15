Henry Cavill Asks Fans to Stop Their 'Social Animosity' Towards His Private Life

Instagram

The actor also said he's "happy in love" alongside a snap of his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

Henry Cavill revealed he was "happy in love," but claimed recent speculation on his personal life was causing more harm than good.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the "Man of Steel" vet shared a snap of himself and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso alongside a plea for fans and followers to stop their "negative assumptions."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late," the British star began. "It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."

"So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop," he continued. "I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your "passion" is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most."

"Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true," he added. "Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me."

He concluded, "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

This isn't the first time the "The Witcher" actor has spoken out about the negative sides of being a Hollywood star and dating in the spotlight.

"There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too" he told The Rake in 2017. "As soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I've changed."

"I haven't changed a bit," he continued. "But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn't hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that's when I drawback."

In April, Henry made his relationship with Natalie Instagram official with an adorable photo of the pair playing chess.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he captioned the snap.

Natalie serves as vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, according to her Linkedin account. She was also featured as the birthday girl in a 2005 episode of MTV's "My Super Sweet 16."